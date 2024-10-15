Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is excited to announce a new partnership with AE Global's Talk Trash Initiative-a program focused on preventing ocean-bound plastic. Through this collaboration, its Nevada-based dispensary, Oasis Cannabis Dispensary, is strengthening its commitment to sustainability by introducing certified plastic-negative exit bags, taking a significant step towards a cleaner, greener future.

"Our partnership with Talk Trash is more than just a step toward sustainability-it's a powerful commitment to reshaping the future of cannabis for a healthier planet," said Jordan Ascanio, Creative Director of CLS Holdings, USA Inc. "By adopting plastic-negative packaging made from ocean-bound plastic, we're not only minimizing our environmental impact but also taking a leadership role in driving sustainability within the cannabis industry."

Oasis's new exit bags, made from 20% post-consumer recycled material, are the first to feature certified plastic-negative packaging. For every unit produced, twice the amount of plastic used in its manufacturing is removed from the environment. The initial order will help fund the removal of over 9,000 lbs of plastic, with Oasis projecting to remove more than 27,000 lbs in 2025-equivalent to keeping over 1 million plastic bottles out of the ocean.





"This partnership shows that sustainability doesn't have to come at the cost of quality or innovation," added Mike Forenza, CEO of AE Global. "Oasis's leadership in integrating sustainable packaging sets an example for the entire industry."

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. plans to further its positive environmental impact with future orders of the exit bags, while also working to introduce sustainable packaging to its City Trees brand through AE Global's Talk Trash program.

As consumer demand for eco-friendly products continues to grow, this partnership positions Oasis as a forward-thinking dispensary, showing that sustainability and business success can go hand in hand.

About CLS Holdings USA Inc.

CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation, and consulting services.

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top cannabis retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, in combination with its delivery service to residents, allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, Oasis commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

About Talk Trash

Talk Trash, spearheaded by AE Global, isn't your average feel-good initiative. It's a bold, unapologetic call to action-challenging the notion that plastic is inherently bad, while tackling the dirty business of plastic waste head-on. With approximately 80% of the oceans' plastic contamination originating from land, Talk Trash focuses on intercepting plastic waste and transforming it into sustainable materials.

With the help of partners like CLS Holdings USA, Inc., Talk Trash is proving that one company's waste can become another company's solution. This partnership demonstrates a tangible step toward addressing one of the world's most solvable environmental issues.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional details.

