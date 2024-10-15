Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Additionally, the Company has entered into a capital markets advisory agreement with BoxTop Integrated Communications ("BoxTop") to enhance its investor relations efforts.

Market-Making Agreement

ITG will trade Stardust's securities on the TSX Venture Exchange to maintain an orderly market. In consideration for ITG's services, Stardust Solar will pay a monthly fee of $5,500 starting in October 2024. The agreement has an initial minimum term of one month and is renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. Either party may terminate the agreement by providing 20 days written notice before the end of the current term.

ITG and Stardust are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, with ITG having no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation and has no immediate plans to acquire securities in Stardust. The capital used for market making will be provided solely by ITG.

Investor Relations Agreement

Stardust is also pleased to announce the engagement of BoxTop Integrated Communications to provide investor relations services. Under the terms of the three-month agreement, commencing on October 1, 2024, BoxTop will assist the Company in developing an investor communications plan, preparing investor materials, drafting news releases, and organizing roadshows and conference calls.

In consideration for these services, the Company will pay BoxTop $8,000 per month and reimburse BoxTop for any pre-approved expenses. The engagement is part of Stardust's commitment to expanding its presence in capital markets and enhancing communication with current and prospective investors.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services. Through its franchise network, the company provides solar panel installations, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. As Canada's largest solar training provider, Stardust supports its franchisees with comprehensive training, products, and ongoing business management services.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226585

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.