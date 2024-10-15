Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A3LL7M | ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4 | Ticker-Symbol:
Tradegate
14.10.24
08:00 Uhr
112,00 Euro
+4,75
+4,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
15.10.2024 14:11 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Eleving Group S.A. Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 15, 2024 to list Eleving Group S.A. (hereinafter
- Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day -
October 16, 2024. 

Trading will begin with the following securities:

Issuer's full name       Eleving Group S.A.     
Issuer's short name      ELEV            
ISIN code           LU2818110020        
Nominal value of one security 0.01 EUR          
Number of listed securities  117 108 824        
Orderbook short name      ELEVR           
Orderbook ID          362502           
ICB classification       30201020 - consumer lending
List              Baltic Main List      



Eleving Group S.A. prospectus is available in the announcement here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
