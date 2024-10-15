Listing of Eleving Group S.A. Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 15, 2024 to list Eleving Group S.A. (hereinafter - Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day - October 16, 2024. Trading will begin with the following securities: Issuer's full name Eleving Group S.A. Issuer's short name ELEV ISIN code LU2818110020 Nominal value of one security 0.01 EUR Number of listed securities 117 108 824 Orderbook short name ELEVR Orderbook ID 362502 ICB classification 30201020 - consumer lending List Baltic Main List Eleving Group S.A. prospectus is available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.