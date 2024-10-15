OptimumBank invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at LD Micro Main Event XVII 2024 | Sequire Events

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC), based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL focused on business and community banking across Florida, today announced that Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board, will present live at the 17th annual Main Event on October 29th, 2024 at 11:30 AM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank stated, "We are excited to present at the LD Micro Main Event this year, showcasing OptimumBank's commitment to our community-based banking model. As Florida's banking landscape evolves, we remain focused on providing personalized financial solutions to local businesses and consumers, staying true to our roots while adapting to the future of banking. This event offers an incredible opportunity to connect with investors and showcase what sets us apart from our peers."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: October 29, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in November 2000 by a group of local Broward County businessmen. They decided to reverse the trend of out of state mega-banks and give the area a true community bank. In the spirit of a "true" community bank, the directors provided local investors, both big and small, a chance to own a piece of the new bank.

The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending.

Local banks are becoming rarer across Florida. It's the belief of the investors, directors and employees that a combination of internet and traditional community banking is the "optimum" way to bank.

About LD Micro

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

For further information on OptimumBank

OptimumBank

Seth Denison

Managing Director of Corporate and Investor Relations

305-401-4140

SDenison@Optimumbank.com

www.OptimumBank.com

SOURCE: LD Micro