Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - TMX VettaFi, an indexing, digital distribution, analytics and thought leadership company and TMX Group subsidiary, announced today the acquisition of iNDEX Research and Development (iNDEX Research), an end-to-end index provider that designs, calculates, and manages indexes across global equities and fixed income markets.

"Today marks another exciting step in our global expansion strategy, enhancing the suite of services we provide to a growing international network of clients and partners," said Tom Hendrickson, President, TMX VettaFi. "The acquisition of iNDEX Research adds new talent as well as operational and client service capabilities focused on European time zones. We look forward to supporting and partnering with even more clients around the globe as we continue to bring TMX VettaFi's offering to Europe and beyond."

Established in 2015, iNDEX Research features US$10B in linked assets across equity and fixed income exposures, including more than 200 ETFs/index funds, 20 passive pension and study funds, and quantitative investments models for hedge funds.

The acquisition of iNDEX Research marks the third major indexing firm acquired by TMX VettaFi in the last 18 months, following the acquisition of the ROBO Global Index Suite in April 2023, and EQM Indexes in September 2023.

"From our first meeting with the TMX VettaFi team, it was clear that both our capabilities and our cultures were highly aligned - nimble, innovative, and client-focused," said Yaniv Kunis, founder and CEO, iNDEX Research. "As we embark on this next chapter, I am excited for the entire iNDEX Research team, and for the enhanced value we can deliver to our clients and the global investment community."

For more information on TMX VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com. For more information on iNDEX Research, please visit www.indexrnd.com.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226661

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited