Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.22 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.02 or 10%. This dividend is payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

"TMX Group's fifth dividend increase in three years reflects the strength of our business model, the benefits of an adaptive global growth strategy, and our commitment to deliver increased value to shareholders," said David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group. "Looking ahead, we continue to pursue ways to accelerate our growth trajectory while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2025 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260690

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited