

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI)?announced Tuesday the appointment of Eric Aboaf as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2025. Aboaf will oversee all aspects of the company's Finance function and will report to Martina Cheung, S&P Global's incoming President and CEO. Cheung assumes her role on November 1, 2024.



Aboaf joins S&P Global from State Street Corp. (STT) where he has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer for nearly eight years, as well as Vice Chairman since 2022.



Prior to State Street, Aboaf served as CFO for Citizens Financial Group, one of the largest regional banks in the U.S., where he led all financial functions of the company. He also previously held senior financial roles during his twelve years with Citigroup, including as Treasurer where he managed the company's $1.9 trillion balance sheet.



Earlier in his career, Eric was a partner at Bain & Company where he co-led the US financial services consulting practice and focused on growth strategy.



