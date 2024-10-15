

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Department for Business and Trade has said that nearly 38,000 jobs are set to be created across the country after a total of £63 billion ($82.42 billion) of investment was announced around Monday's International Investment Summit.



The record-breaking total is more than double the £29.5 billion ($38.59 billion) committed at last year's Global Investment Summit. It spans partnerships across the infrastructure and tech sectors, including more than a billion pounds in new investments announced by DP World, Associated British Ports (ABP) and Imperial College London.



Four major tech firms based in the U.S. have announced £6.3 billion ($8.24 billion) in UK data centers which is critical to enhance the country's AI capacity.



ABP, the UK's largest port operator, has committed more than £200 million ($261.67 million) to a joint investment with ferry company Stena Line in a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham, significantly boosting the capacity and resilience of UK trade with Europe.



Leading UK university Imperial College London is also announcing a £150 million ($196 million) investment to secure a new R&D campus to add to its rapidly expanding deep tech ecosystem in West London. The new campus will expand scale-up capacity in the WestTech Corridor, supporting the UK's innovation sector and driving investment, economic growth and job creation.



