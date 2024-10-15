Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Media Congratulates Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang and MC5 on Upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Leading marketing and communications firm Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is proud to represent or have recently worked with three iconic bands who are being inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll of Fame's 2024 class: Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang and MC5. Shore Fire client James Taylor will be among those performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as well, to honor this year's inductee Jimmy Buffet as part of an all-star group alongside Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally. The ceremony will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 19 and stream live at 7 p.m. EDT on Disney+.

Two days before the ceremony, on Oct. 17, Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool & The Gang will be interviewed about the group's legacy and upcoming induction live onstage at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by its vice president of education, Jason Hanley. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Kool & The Gang - one of the most sampled bands of all time - will be honored by hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy at the ceremony. Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, who starred in the 2005 music video for Dave Matthews Band's song "Dreamgirl," will also be presenting - to celebrate DMB's career, spanning more than 30 years. MC5 will be inducted by 2023 inductee Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine - who is featured on the pioneering Detroit punk rock band's recently released title track for their first album in more than 50 years, "Heavy Lifting," due out a day before the induction on Oct. 18.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

