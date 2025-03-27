Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Partner Loti AI Expands Digital Identity Protection To Everyone

Advanced AI-powered Reputation Management and Content Takedown Services-Once Reserved for Celebrities-Now Available to All

Dolphin's (Nasdaq:DLPN) partner Loti AI is expanding access to cutting-edge digital identity protection, bringing powerful AI-driven reputation management tools to the general public. Previously available only to high-profile celebrities and brands, Loti AI's exclusive technology is now open to everyone, offering both free and premium membership options designed to safeguard digital reputations at an unprecedented scale.

Building on a Strong Partnership

In October, Dolphin and Loti AI announced a strategic partnership making their proprietary service available as an offering to Dolphin's extensive roster of entertainment, beauty, culinary, CPG and influencer clients from the growing threats of fake accounts, unauthorized endorsements, explicit deepfakes, and content misuse. Loti AI's technology has delivered a 95% success rate in removing unauthorized content within just 17 hours, providing unmatched protection in an era of digital vulnerability. So far, Dolphin clients from 42West, Shore Fire Media and The Digital Dept. have been leveraging Loti AI's proprietary tools to maintain control over their online presence.

Loti AI Now Available to All

Recognizing that online reputation threats extend beyond public figures, Loti AI is now launching a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind service for the public . This offering allows anyone-whether an everyday individual, influencer, or professional-to monitor and remove unapproved content using the same advanced AI protection previously reserved for A-list clients. A tiered membership structure provides users with options ranging from free monitoring to premium services for those facing urgent reputation management challenges.

Technology that Defends Digital Identities

Loti AI's proprietary platform continuously scans the internet, detecting and eliminating deepfakes, impersonations, and misused personal images. The system automates content takedown requests across various platforms, ensuring swift and effective removal without the need for manual intervention. In addition to safeguarding against unauthorized content, Loti AI helps users rediscover and organize past digital assets, including old photos and videos with personal significance.

"The internet is getting out of hand, and people's digital reputations are at risk like never before," said Luke Arrigoni, CEO of Loti AI. "From deepfakes to unauthorized illicit content, these threats are no longer limited to celebrities. That's why Loti AI is stepping up to offer everyone-from everyday individuals to public figures-the tools to take control of their digital identity. We're offering this powerful protection for free to combat the growing threat of AI-generated content and ensure that everyone can protect their likeness in ways they approve of."

A Growing Market for Digital Security

As online content manipulation continues to escalate, digital reputation management has become an essential service. Loti AI's expansion positions it at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry, where companies and individuals alike seek reliable solutions to combat digital impersonation, cyberbullying, and unauthorized content distribution.

Seamless Access to Protection

Users can sign up today at [ LotiAI.com/SignUp ] or download the Loti AI app on [iOS/Android], complete a live identity check, and immediately begin monitoring and removing harmful content. The platform's free and premium memberships ensure that individuals at all levels of digital exposure can take proactive control over their online presence.

With this expansion, Loti AI and Dolphin reaffirm their commitment to protecting digital identities in an increasingly AI-driven world-offering security, peace of mind, and control to everyone, from high-profile figures to everyday users.

ABOUT LOTI AI

Loti AI is a technology company specializing in voice, facial recognition and deepfake detection to protect individuals from unauthorized use of their likeness online. By scanning the internet for misappropriated content and issuing takedowns that are 95% effective within a day, Loti AI ensures the digital rights and privacy of its clients, ranging from celebrities to everyday users. Founded in 2022, the company leverages advanced artificial intelligence to create a safer digital environment, empowering individuals to control their online presence.

###

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year , is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire