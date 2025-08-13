Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Announces Record Q2 Revenue of $14.1 Million, up 23% YoY; Deepens Investment in Women's Sports and Affiliate Marketing

CEO believes Dolphin is undervalued, purchases approximately 1% of outstanding shares since April 2025
MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin, commented:
"Dolphin's Q2 results highlight the strong performance of our subsidiaries and our disciplined focus on driving profitable growth. With a 23% year-over-year revenue, we believe that we have exceeded expectations and delivered robust financial results.
We achieved this even while strategically investing in future growth engines like Women's Sports and Affiliate Marketing, initiatives poised to deliver long-term benefits and profits as the initial investment phase tapers off next year. Furthermore, these results were fueled solely by the strength of our subsidiary portfolio, without benefitting from the contributions of ventures or productions, such as the impact of 2024's Blue Angels.
As the investment phase of Always Alpha and Affiliate Marketing reduce next year, legacy real estate commitments expire in the next two years, and our bank loans are repaid in the next three years, we believe we see a clear path to continued adjusted operating income margin growth ahead.
Beyond this core trajectory, we believe our films, such as Youngblood, and our venture portfolio, including Staple Gin, offer additional optionality, especially when comparing potential upside in success against our current market capitalization.
My continued personal investment, including the purchase since just April of an additional 1% of all common stock outstanding, underscores my confidence in the exceptional value we are building for shareholders."
Q2 2025 and Recent Highlights
Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $14.1 million, an increase of 23% from $11.4 million in the same period last year.
Operating loss was $57,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted operating income was approximately $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.1 million for the same period in 2024.
Operating expenses for Q2 2025 were $14.1 million, including depreciation and amortization of $0.6 million and non-recurring or non-cash expenses of approximately $0.1 million. This compares to operating expenses of $12.6 million in Q2 2024, including depreciation and amortization of $0.6 million, and non-recurring or non-cash expenses of $0.4 million.
Net loss for Q2 2025 was $1.4 million, including depreciation and amortization of $0.6 million and non-recurring or non-cash expenses of $0.9 million. This compares to a net loss of $1.6 million for Q2 2024, including depreciation and amortization of $0.6 million and non-recurring or non-cash expenses of $0.4 million.
Net loss per share was $0.13 per share based on 11,168,572 weighted average shares for basic loss per share and 11,232,511 weighted average shares for diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net loss was $0.33 and $0.34 per share based on 11,166,596 and 11,230,535 respectively, weighted average shares outstanding for basic and fully diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Dolphin
CEO Bill O'Dowd started 10b5-1 stock purchase plan in April 2025, building on $100,000 in common stock purchases in 2H 2024.
Through the 10b5-1 plan and other purchases, Dolphin's CEO has purchased over 1% of outstanding shares since April 2025
Secured a company-wide partnership with The Lumistella Company, leveraging its full consortium of best-in-class agencies to deliver integrated marketing, media, and brand strategy for the Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse and new IP expansions.
Participated in Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference
Presented at the LD Micro Investor Conference in New York City
CEO Bill O'Dowd was Featured on CEO.com Podcast: from Bedroom Startup to Media Powerhouse
42West
At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, showcased leadership in fan-focused PR with campaigns for top talent and brands, including Amazon Studios, Funko, and Crunchyroll, while celebrating major anniversaries like Godzilla's 70th and The Elf on the Shelf's 20th, delivering global reach through panels, activations, and influencer partnerships.
Secured 15 nominations for clients at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Selected as lead agency for The Lumistella Company's global communications strategy, driving PR and marketing efforts to elevate The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse and its executive leadership across platforms.
Supported multiple exciting new projects at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
At the Met Gala, 42West client Christian Siriano dressed a striking trio: four-time Grammy winner Lizzo, four-time Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha, and Tony Award winner Alex Newell, all wearing custom Siriano creations that captured the spirit and spectacle of the night.
The Door
The Door and The Digital Dept. launch Dolphin Tastemakers, representing top talent like Rachael Ray, Josh Scherer, and Jeanine Donofrio, to build impactful, multidimensional brands by combining talent management with earned media.
At the Met Gala, The Door Client, Bebe Rexha, also used the spotlight to showcase her sparkling wine brand, Provocativo Cava, while longtime client Gigi Hadid once again cemented her status as a fashion icon, captivating the carpet in a look that balanced timeless beauty with bold edge.
DISRPT Agency, a Division of The Door, Rolled Out 2025 Client Roster, including CultureCon and adidas Originals on its Edison Chen and Bad Bunny collaborative collections, reinforcing Its Position at the Forefront of Cultural Influence.
At Cannes, during a headline event exploring the future of creative collaboration, Cannes juror and Kitchen Table founder Gabrielle Shirdan-one of several visionary clients represented by DISRPT-joined forces with actress and singer Issa Rae. Together, they tackled critical topics-from building consumer trust in the age of AI to sustaining purpose-led partnerships in an increasingly automated world.
Shore Fire Media
Named PR agency of record for the Miles Davis Estate ahead of 2026 Centennial
Selected to support a diverse roster of high-profile music festivals and concert series this summer, including Summerfest in Milwaukee featuring The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Def Leppard; Montreux Jazz Festival Miami headlined by Jon Batiste, Chaka Khan, and Janelle Monáe; Biscuits & Banjos with Rhiannon Giddens; Hudson River Music Festival; CBGB Festival in Brooklyn showcasing punk legends Iggy Pop and Jack White; and exclusive Wells Fargo cardholder concerts featuring The Killers and Lionel Richie.
At CMA Fest 2025, Shore Fire Media clients were prominently featured, with artists like Justin Moore, Brett Young, Tyler Hubbard, Priscilla Block, Warren Zeiders, John Crist, and The War And Treaty delivering standout performances, fan-facing events, and national media appearances. Additional clients including Brooklyn Bowl, Folds of Honor of Tennessee, and Wasserman Music hosted their own high-profile activations-highlighting Shore Fire's broad presence across music, comedy, culture, and philanthropy at the festival
Chosen to spearhead the strategic media campaign for The Rise of Nicholas the Noble, a new children's book from The Lumistella Company that reimagined Santa Claus's origin story.
Longtime client Cyndi Lauper was selected for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Elle
Serviced over two dozen clients across Lifestyle and Impact divisions
The Digital Dept.
Partnered with The Door to debut Dolphin Tastemakers, empowering icons and digital-first creators alike, including Jessica Bui, The Orange Home, and Half Baked Harvest, with a first-of-its-kind model that combines talent management and PR services.
At CMA Fest 2025, The Digital Dept.'s BRANDEdit experience debuted in Nashville with a two-day beauty, style, and wellness pop-up in partnership with MaryRuth's Organics. The curated event brought together leading consumer brands with top talent and influencers like Lauren Lane, Jana Kramer, Victoria Fuller, and Daisy Kent, offering immersive activations and premium content creation during the weeklong celebration.
Hosted Highest-Grossing BRANDEdit Influencer Experience to Date in Los Angeles.
Special Projects
Secured Star-Studded Lineup for 2025 Academy Museum Gala: Special Projects confirmed honorees Bruce Springsteen (receiving the inaugural Legacy Award), Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, and Bowen Yang for the October 18 event, which supports museum programs and exhibitions. Springsteen, a Shore Fire Media client, will also perform live.
Managed booking for The Peabody Awards 2025 ceremony, securing notable talent including host Roy Wood, Jr.; presenters Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Mandy Moore, Anna Kendrick, Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, and Marissa Bode; performers like Lee Fields; and honorees "Saturday Night Live" and Andrea Mitchell, showcasing their expertise in assembling high-profile talent for prestigious events
Curated celebrity and cultural influencer attendance for Max, Warner Bros., and Louis Vuitton launches, driving cultural impact and elevating brand visibility.
Always Alpha
Malea Hotson and Tracy Hughes joined Always Alpha, bringing decades of expertise in talent management, branding, and partnerships. Hotson, is a seasoned professional with experience managing Visa's Olympics account and working with organizations like 160over90, Octagon, and the PGA Tour. Hughes, a former Vice President of The Collective at Wasserman, who championed initiatives elevating women athletes and reshaping industry narratives, brings her experience in Brand Marketing at Nike Basketball, Account Management at the WNBA, and Marketing for College/Olympic Sports to the Always Alpha team. Their leadership will further drive innovation and growth in women's sports management, solidifying Always Alpha's position at the forefront of the industry.
At Cannes Lions 2025, Always Alpha made a standout impact by hosting high-profile events and panels focused on elevating women's sports. Co-founders Allyson Felix, Wes Felix, and Cosette Chaput led key conversations on investment and ownership, while Olympic gold medalist Kristen Faulkner joined industry legends to spotlight the athlete journey and brand-building power of female athletes.
Youngblood
Dolphin announced its feature film adaptation of Youngblood, has been selected to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
ABOUT DOLPHIN
Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.
Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.
Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.
Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,697,360
$
8,203,842
Restricted cash
925,004
925,004
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net of allowance of $1,079,169 and $1,327,808, respectively
6,185,674
5,113,157
Other receivables
5,792,264
5,451,697
Other current assets
556,647
373,399
Total current assets
22,156,949
20,067,099
Capitalized production costs, net
628,612
594,763
Employee receivable
1,100,918
1,007,418
Right-of-use asset
3,906,694
4,738,997
Goodwill
21,507,944
21,507,944
Intangible assets, net
9,040,541
10,189,026
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
80,478
114,011
Other long-term assets
189,298
218,021
Total Assets
$
58,611,434
$
58,437,279
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
$
3,166,567
$
2,344,272
Term loan, current portion
1,742,720
1,686,018
Notes payable, current portion
3,350,000
3,750,000
Convertible note payable, current portion
500,000
-
Revolving line of credit
-
400,000
Accrued interest - related party
2,148,538
1,857,986
Accrued compensation - related party
2,625,000
2,625,000
Lease liability, current portion
1,969,744
1,919,672
Deferred revenue
1,581,113
341,153
Contingent consideration
-
486,000
Other current liabilities
12,048,048
11,104,036
Total current liabilities
29,131,730
26,514,137
Term loan, noncurrent portion
3,898,604
4,782,271
Notes payable
4,080,000
3,130,000
Convertible notes payable
6,500,000
5,100,000
Convertible note payable at fair value
250,000
320,000
Convertible note payable - related party
3,078,197
-
Loan from related party
983,112
3,225,985
Lease liability
2,349,788
3,306,033
Deferred tax liability
437,592
394,547
Other noncurrent liabilities
-
18,915
Total Liabilities
50,709,023
46,791,888
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
1,000
1,000
Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,169,449 and 11,162,026 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
167,542
166,688
Additional paid-in capital
157,691,278
157,692,132
Accumulated deficit
(149,957,409
)
(146,214,429
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
7,902,411
11,645,391
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
58,611,434
$
58,437,279
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
14,087,529
$
11,449,089
$
26,257,240
$
26,684,981
Expenses:
Direct costs
742,171
216,247
1,086,585
2,535,474
Payroll and benefits
10,302,292
9,195,018
20,606,985
18,769,269
Selling, general and administrative
1,922,336
1,864,852
3,694,319
3,841,843
Depreciation and amortization
591,552
555,694
1,183,104
1,108,797
Impairment of goodwill
-
190,565
-
190,565
Acquisition cost
-
-
416,171
-
Legal and professional
586,232
546,178
1,100,656
1,193,959
Total expenses
14,144,583
12,568,554
28,087,820
27,639,907
Loss from operations
(57,054
)
(1,119,465
)
(1,830,580
)
(954,926
)
Other (expenses) income, net:
Change in fair value of convertible note
50,000
40,000
70,000
65,000
Change in fair value of warrants
-
-
-
5,000
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(835,324
)
-
(835,324
)
-
Interest income
11,205
731
17,279
6,600
Interest expense
(561,222
)
(522,184
)
(1,121,310
)
(1,025,821
)
Total other (expenses) income, net
(1,335,341
)
(481,453
)
(1,869,355
)
(949,221
)
Loss before income taxes
(1,392,395
)
(1,600,918
)
(3,699,935
)
(1,904,147
)
Income tax expense
(21,523
)
(23,540
)
(43,045
)
(47,079
)
Net loss
$
(1,413,918
)
$
(1,624,458
)
$
(3,742,980
)
$
(1,951,226
)
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.20
)
Diluted
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.20
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
11,168,572
9,723,155
11,166,596
9,481,034
Diluted
11,232,511
9,787,094
11,230,535
9,544,972
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues (GAAP)
$
14,087,529
$
11,449,089
$
26,257,240
$
26,684,981
Expenses:
Direct costs
742,171
216,247
1,086,585
2,535,474
Payroll and benefits
10,302,292
9,195,018
20,606,985
18,769,269
Selling, general and administrative
1,922,336
1,864,852
3,694,319
3,841,843
Acquisition costs
-
-
416,171
-
Depreciation and amortization
591,552
555,694
1,183,104
1,108,797
Impairment of goodwill
-
190,565
-
190,565
Legal and professional
586,232
546,178
1,100,656
1,193,959
Total expenses (GAAP)
14,144,583
12,568,554
28,087,820
27,639,907
Loss from operations (GAAP)
(57,054
)
(1,119,465
)
(1,830,580
)
(954,926
)
Adjustments to GAAP measure:
Depreciation and amortization
591,552
555,694
1,183,104
1,108,797
Bad debt expense
93,407
82,959
149,161
286,980
Acquisition costs
-
-
416,171
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
190,565
-
190,565
Stock compensation
-
153,291
-
259,052
Adjusted income (loss) from operations (non-GAAP)
627,905
(136,956
)
(82,144
)
890,468
