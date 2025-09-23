Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dolphin Entertainment: 42WEST, a Subsidiary of Dolphin, Drives Global Reveal of 30 Ninjas' Asteroid - Backed by Google's Android XR and CAA

Directed by Doug Liman, the Film Premiered in the Venice Immersive Competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced today that its subsidiary 42West led global publicity for Asteroid, the groundbreaking immersive sci-fi thriller from client 30 Ninjas, produced in partnership with Google's Android XR and represented by CAA. Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), Asteroid premiered in the Venice Immersive competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, ahead of its worldwide release later this year on Google's Android XR platform.

Inspired by cinematic classics like The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and Rashomon, Asteroid uses immersive technology to place viewers directly inside the action, capturing every tense moment from multiple, often contradictory perspectives. Produced by Juliana Tatlock, Jed Weintrob, and Martin Schulman, Asteroid stars Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sinners), Rhenzy Feliz (The Penguin), DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver), Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire), Leon Mandel (The Americans), and Ron Perlman (Hellboy).

Asteroid is an immersive spatial film set in the not-so-distant future, where a group of strangers take the risk of a lifetime to reach an asteroid made entirely of diamonds and gold-passing just 200,000 miles from Earth. Cramped into a Soyuz capsule never meant to carry five, the crew's shared ambition quickly turns to greed, distrust, and conflicting realities.

The film was developed natively for Android XR, Google's new immersive platform launching this fall. Expanding the boundaries of storytelling, Asteroid incorporates a post-credits, AI-powered interaction layer powered by Gemini, Google's advanced AI model. Viewers can engage directly with a virtual version of Metcalf's character, continuing the story in real time.

As part of the prestigious Venice Immersive competition, Asteroid premiered among a curated selection of the world's most innovative immersive experiences. Venice Immersive is dedicated to XR storytelling, mixed reality, virtual environments, and interactive installations, and has emerged as the gold standard for immersive media on the global stage.

ABOUT 42WEST:
42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:
Dolphin is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. The Digital Dept. complements these efforts with social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

# # #

CONTACT:
James Carbonara
HAYDEN IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/42west-a-subsidiary-of-dolphin-drives-global-reveal-of-30-ninjas-asteroid-%e2%80%93-ba-1076847

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
