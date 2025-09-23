Dolphin Entertainment: 42WEST, a Subsidiary of Dolphin, Drives Global Reveal of 30 Ninjas' Asteroid - Backed by Google's Android XR and CAA

Directed by Doug Liman, the Film Premiered in the Venice Immersive Competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced today that its subsidiary 42West led global publicity for Asteroid, the groundbreaking immersive sci-fi thriller from client 30 Ninjas, produced in partnership with Google's Android XR and represented by CAA. Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), Asteroid premiered in the Venice Immersive competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, ahead of its worldwide release later this year on Google's Android XR platform.

Inspired by cinematic classics like The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and Rashomon, Asteroid uses immersive technology to place viewers directly inside the action, capturing every tense moment from multiple, often contradictory perspectives. Produced by Juliana Tatlock, Jed Weintrob, and Martin Schulman, Asteroid stars Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sinners), Rhenzy Feliz (The Penguin), DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver), Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire), Leon Mandel (The Americans), and Ron Perlman (Hellboy).

Asteroid is an immersive spatial film set in the not-so-distant future, where a group of strangers take the risk of a lifetime to reach an asteroid made entirely of diamonds and gold-passing just 200,000 miles from Earth. Cramped into a Soyuz capsule never meant to carry five, the crew's shared ambition quickly turns to greed, distrust, and conflicting realities.

The film was developed natively for Android XR, Google's new immersive platform launching this fall. Expanding the boundaries of storytelling, Asteroid incorporates a post-credits, AI-powered interaction layer powered by Gemini, Google's advanced AI model. Viewers can engage directly with a virtual version of Metcalf's character, continuing the story in real time.

As part of the prestigious Venice Immersive competition, Asteroid premiered among a curated selection of the world's most innovative immersive experiences. Venice Immersive is dedicated to XR storytelling, mixed reality, virtual environments, and interactive installations, and has emerged as the gold standard for immersive media on the global stage.

