Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Brings Exciting and Diverse Projects to the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), will showcase a number of impressive clients with film and television projects premiering at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, running in Park City from January 22 to February 1.

42West's slate at Sundance features nine projects spanning six programming areas, highlighting the company's expansive presence across documentary, narrative, and episodic content. All the titles are actively seeking distribution. Premiering in the U.S. Documentary Competition are Sharon Liese's SEIZED, Rachel J.Morrison's JOYBUBBLES, and Jason Osder and William Lafi Youmans' WHO KILLED ALEX ODEH?. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition, Liz Sargent's TAKE ME HOME, starring Anna Sargent, Victor Slezack, and Ali Ahn. The NEXT program, presented by Adobe, features Valerie Veatch's documentary GHOST IN THE MACHINE and Georgia Bernstein's NIGHT NURSE, starring Cemre Paksoy, Bruce McKenzie, Eléonore Hendricks, and Mimi Rogers. In the Midnight program is Casper Kelly's BUDDY starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Topher Grace, Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Shannon, and Patton Oswalt. The Family Matinee section showcases Alysa Nahmias' COOKIE QUEENS executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Rounding out the slate in the Episodic section is Alec Goldberg's SOFT BOIL, co-written with and starring Camille Wormser alongside John Gemberling and Madison Shamoun. 42West is also partnering with IndieWire, a leading film and television publication, to curate and book its festival programming slate, including the IndieWire Studio and Future of Filmmaking keynote and panels.

All nine projects are actively seeking distribution. 42West will work closely on the slate with numerous agencies including UTA Independent Film Group, Range Media Partners, Submarine, WME Independent, CAA Media Finance, Gersh, and MPI Media Group.

Additionally, 42West client Madison Wells is an executive producer on THE BADDEST SPEECHWRITER OF ALL, directed by Ben Proudfoot and Stephen Curry and produced by Proudfoot, Curry, and Erick Peyton, featured in the Documentary Short Film Program, that is also seeking distribution.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates - looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in content, products, and experiences - and a marketing consortium featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

Dolphin's collective includes 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., delivering expertise across film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, fashion, consumer brands, and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has received numerous industry honors, including being named the #1 Agency of the Year by the Observer, as well as inclusion on the PR Net 100 and the PR News Elite 120.

