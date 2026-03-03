Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin CEO Featured on Variety's "Strictly Business" Podcast, Discusses the Creator Economy's Transformation of Marketing and Consumer Product Launches

CEO Bill O'Dowd details Dolphin's evolution from production company to full-service marketing and entertainment powerhouse

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced that Bill O'Dowd, founder and CEO, was a featured guest on the latest episode of Variety's "Strictly Business," the publication's flagship weekly podcast hosted by co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton that spotlights conversations with leaders shaping the business of media and entertainment.

During the wide-ranging conversation, O'Dowd discussed how the creator economy has fundamentally reshaped the marketing landscape, how Dolphin's family of companies works across the full spectrum of influencer and brand marketing, and why the mobile internet has "democratized the launch of consumer products" in ways that were unimaginable even a decade ago.

O'Dowd traced Dolphin's trajectory from its roots as a production company known for hit Nickelodeon series including "Zoey 101" and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" to its current position as a diversified entertainment marketing enterprise. He explained how the company's early experience creating content for digital platforms, well before the streaming era, gave Dolphin a front-row seat to the rise of social media communities and the emerging power of creators and influencers to move audiences and markets.

"The mobile internet democratized the launch of consumer products. You no longer needed to have tens of millions of dollars of a paid media campaign to launch a consumer product. You could go directly to the audience," O'Dowd said during the interview.

O'Dowd highlighted the strategic rationale behind Dolphin's acquisition of best-in-class firms including PR powerhouses 42West and Shore Fire Media, influencer marketing and talent management agency The Digital Department, creative communications agency The Door, and boutique specialists across events, brand partnerships, and audience insight. He described how the combination of representing creator talent and executing campaigns on behalf of brands creates a powerful matchmaking dynamic that sets Dolphin apart.

"When you can see it from both sides, what each side is trying to accomplish, to serve in that matchmaking role, it's just one of the great advantages that the company has," O'Dowd told Littleton.

The conversation also explored the growing influence of professional and niche creators, such as dermatologists and beauty professionals, whose deeply engaged audiences often deliver outsized impact for brands compared to higher-follower-count influencers. O'Dowd pointed to beauty influencer Susan Yara's launch and subsequent $355 million sale of skin care brand Naturium to e.l.f. Beauty as a landmark example of what is possible through influencer marketing and PR alone, without traditional paid media.

Variety also published an accompanying feature highlighting key moments from the conversation.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

