Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Expands Miami Footprint to Support Continued Growth Across Subsidiaries

Coral Gables office expansion accommodates team growth at The Digital Dept., The Door and other Dolphin agencies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced the expansion of its Miami office footprint in Coral Gables to accommodate continued team growth across several of its subsidiaries, including The Digital Dept. and The Door.

The increased office space reflects Dolphin's ongoing operational momentum and its commitment to investing in high-growth markets that support client demand across entertainment, hospitality, lifestyle, consumer products, and digital marketing.

As part of its continued expansion in South Florida, The Digital Dept. has recently added Chris Fleming as Vice President of Sales, further strengthening its brand and revenue capabilities. The agency has also added Aileen Manso as a Director level talent manager, reinforcing its ability to support and scale its growing roster of digital creators.

Located in the heart of Coral Gables, the expanded Alhambra office will serve as a strategic hub for Dolphin's national operations, providing capacity for new hires and cross-agency collaboration as the Company scales its influencer marketing, public relations, and integrated communications offerings.

"Our expansion in Miami reflects both the strength of our subsidiary agencies and our disciplined approach to investing in growth markets," said Mirta Negrini, Chief Financial Officer of Dolphin. "As The Digital Dept., The Door and other Dolphin agencies continue to add clients and expand their teams, increasing our footprint in Coral Gables allows us to support that growth efficiently while reinforcing Miami as an important center of operations for the Company."

Miami continues to be a dynamic market for media, entertainment, hospitality and consumer brands, aligning with Dolphin's diversified portfolio of marketing and production capabilities. The expanded space is designed to foster collaboration across agencies while supporting recruitment efforts in one of the country's fastest-growing business communities.

Dolphin expects the Miami expansion to further strengthen its ability to attract top talent, serve national and international clients, and drive long-term shareholder value.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-expands-miami-footprint-to-support-continued-growth-across-subsidiarie-1140774