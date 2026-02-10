Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin's Powerhouse Subsidiaries Lead Major Brand Activations During Super Bowl LX

Observer's 2025 #1 Agency of the Year Showcases its Award-Winning Marketing Prowess Across Advertising, Editorial Storytelling, Live Events, and Social Media

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), the leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, made its mark yet again around the festivities of Super Bowl LX with a series of dynamic brand activations that generated widespread buzz. Through four of its award-winning subsidiaries- 42West, Disrupt at The Door, The Digital Dept., and Elle Communications -Dolphin played an integral role in bringing some of the game's most talked-about campaigns and cultural moments to life, from national ad campaigns to real-time social engagement and live event integrations.

Super Bowl x The Door's DISRPT Division

The Door's DISRPT division made a major impact during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, when performer Bad Bunny debuted the unreleased adidas Originals para Bad Bunny BadBo 1.0 in White. The BadBo 1.0 is Bad Bunny's first-ever signature shoe with adidas Originals, initially introduced in a limited release of 1,994 pairs in a debut Brown colorway in January 2026.

42West x Funko

Funko, the leading pop culture lifestyle brand, capitalized on Super Bowl LX momentum with a limited-time Pop! collectible 5-pack released immediately after the championship win. Featuring five standout players from the Seattle Seahawks, the commemorative set turned peak fan excitement into a timely moment. Available for pre-order on Funko.com as soon as the winner was crowned, the launch showcased Funko's speed-to-market, disciplined use of scarcity, and direct-to-consumer strategy-driving conversion, deepening fan engagement, and maximizing impact around a major cultural event.

Elle Communications x City Year

As Super Bowl LX brought national attention to the Bay Area, Elle Communications put an impactful spotlight on City Year and the NFL, alongside the San Francisco 49ers and community partners, who marked the opening of the first regulation-sized football field in East Palo Alto with a community day of service.

Following the NFL's ribbon-cutting ceremony the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 4, City Year led volunteers in hands-on service projects taking place adjacent to the field. Volunteers, City Year AmeriCorps members, students, and partners worked together to put the finishing touches on the field, including painting murals, building benches and flower boxes, and preparing the space for community use. The day concluded with a community celebration recognizing the significance of the field for East Palo Alto youth and families. This highlights City Year's five-year NFL Inspire Change partnership and its long time work with the San Francisco 49ers since 2007. Both initiatives unite sport and service to invest in environments that help young people build confidence, teamwork, and leadership.

Becca Tilley x TMobile

T-Mobile partnered with The Digital Dept.'s client Becca Tilley to drive excitement ahead of its Super Bowl 2026 commercial, leveraging her trusted voice and engaging content style to bring fans behind the scenes of the brand's Big Game moment. As part of the partnership, T-Mobile invited Becca on set to experience the making of the commercial firsthand, where she captured exclusive content and interviewed the Backstreet Boys.

42West x Puppy Bowl XXII: From Shelter to Stardom

A Super Bowl Sunday staple, Puppy Bowl XXII returned bigger than ever, with 42West driving media visibility for the beloved event that champions pet adoption. Airing across multiple networks-including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, truTV, Max, and Discovery+-this year's Puppy Bowl featured a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the country. Referee Dan Schachner returned for his 15th year to oversee the action.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

