Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiaries Shore Fire Media and 42West's Clients Present, Perform and Take Home Honors at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Shore Fire Media and 42West, subsidiaries of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulate their clients who presented, performed and earned awards or honors at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

A number of those clients were well represented on the telecast, with Shore Fire's Carole King presenting Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell with the award for Song of the Year, Bruce Springsteen notably paying tribute to longtime influence Brian Wilson by providing a voiceover for the evening's "In Memoriam" segment and Bilal and Wyclef Jean performing alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill as part of a musical tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack. 42West client Andrew Watt also performed twice - both as part of a star-studded tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and alongside Lady Gaga for a rock rendition of their GRAMMY-winning hit, "Abracadabra."

Among Shore Fire's 2026 winners and honorees, Samara Joy was awarded for the fourth consecutive year - taking home Best Jazz Vocal Album, bringing the 26-year-old artist's career tally to six. Also earning his sixth GRAMMY, PJ Morton won the award for Best Gospel Album with Darrel Walls. Shore Fire client Rhino Entertainment saw Joni Mitchell win Best Historical Album for "Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)" - while Springsteen's nine LP box set "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" was awarded Best Recording Package for the work of art directors Meghan Foley and Michelle Holme. Additionally, Fela Kuti posthumously received the prestigious GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. 42West's Watt also took home a Best Dance Pop Recording GRAMMY for his work on Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" - and executive produced her Best Pop Vocal Album-winning album, "MAYHEM."

At the premiere ceremony, 2026 Shore Fire nominees Trombone Shorty and Grace Potter opened the show with a rendition of Earth, Wind & Fire's "Shining Star" alongside Israel Houghton, Lila Iké and Maggie Rose - while Tasha Cobbs Leonard electrified the crowd with a performance of her song "Church," which was nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song. Trombone Shorty later returned to the stage to present awards in the Americana, American roots, bluegrass, folk, contemporary Christian and gospel categories, including fellow New Orleanian PJ Morton's.

Shore Fire also congratulates the Miles Davis Estate, who saw Ashley Kahn win Best Album Notes for "Miles '55: The Prestige Recordings" Sara Gazarek of the Eastman School of Music, for her work on Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocal-winner "Big Fish" and Kabir Sehgal, who produced the Dalai Lama's "Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama" - which won Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.

The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS. The GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony was live-streamed internationally at GRAMMY.com.

###

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations and media conglomerates - looking to raise, reposition or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram.

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiaries-shore-fire-media-and-42wests-clients-present-perform-and-1132936