Dolphin Entertainment: The Digital Dept. Signs Reality TV Show Stars, Top Beauty Creators, And More!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / The Digital Dept., a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced an expansion of its Talent Division through several new clients, including reality TV show stars, beauty creators, Netflix actors, and more! The talent division represents more than 300 top digital creators and celebrities in their brand partnerships and digital presence.

New clients include TV actor Tammin Sursock (Pretty Little Liars), reality TV show stars Audrina Patridge (The Hills), Emily & Haley Ferguson (The Bachelor), Mariah Zernik (The Ultimatum - Netflix), Chanel Watkins (The Ultimatum - Netflix), and Chloe Tucker Caine (Owning Manhattan - Netflix), as well as top digital creators in lifestyle, beauty, and wellness including, Josh Scherer (Mythical Kitchen), Victoria Lyn (Beauty Creator), Brandon Pleshek, Leanne Barlow (LTK top 50 converters) and Angie Caruso (Wellness Creator).

"The creator economy continues to evolve in exciting ways, and we're proud to welcome this incredible group of talent to The Digital Dept.," said Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "From beloved television personalities to digital creators who have built deeply engaged communities, each of these clients represents the kind of authentic cultural influence that brands are looking to partner with today."

"What excites us about this group is the diversity of platforms, audiences, and creative voices they bring," said Ali Grant, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "Our role is to help translate that influence into meaningful opportunities - whether that's brand partnerships, new content formats, or long-term business ventures. With the support of Dolphin's broader marketing ecosystem, we're able to think beyond individual campaigns and help our clients build enduring brands."

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

