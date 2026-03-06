Dolphin Entertainment: As Hockey Has a Hollywood Moment, Dolphin's Adaptation of Cult Classic Youngblood Premieres in Los Angeles

Youngblood, Opening in North American Theaters Today, Is Selected by The New York Times as a "What to Watch" Recommendation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Hockey is having a Hollywood moment - and one of the sport's most beloved film titles is back.

(L-R) Youngblood Actors Henri Richer-Picard, Blair Underwood, Youngblood Director Hubert Davis, and Youngblood Actor Ashton James. Photo Credit: Amy Graves

(Top Row, L-R) Youngblood Actor Blair Underwood, Aircraft Pictures Associate Producer Sarah Davis, Dolphin Executive Producer Emerson Davis, Dolphin Associate Producer Allison Sokol, Dolphin Executive Producer Bill O'Dowd, Photon Films Associate Producer Jess Sonnenfeld Jolles, Photon Films Executive Producer Zanne Devine, Youngblood Actor Ashton James, Hockey Coordinator & Associate Producer Christopher V. Nelson. (Bottom Row, L-R) Youngblood actors Jonathan Valvano, Henri Richer-Picard, Dylan Hawco, Alexei Morita, and Ty Neckar. Photo Credit: Amy Graves

(L-R) LA Kings Players Corey Perry, Andre Lee, Erik Potillo, LA Kings President Luc Robitaille, Former LA Kings Player Nate Thompson. Photo Credit: Amy Graves

On the heels of Olympic victories by both the U.S. men's and women's national teams and amid the breakout success of hockey-centered television like Heated Rivalry, Dolphin's feature adaptation of the 1986 cult sports drama Youngblood premiered Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the Culver City Theater. The film will be released by Well Go USA in theaters, today March 6.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice), the reimagining of the MGM original updates the coming-of-age hockey story for a new generation while honoring the intensity and swagger that made the 1986 film - starring Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves in his feature debut - a cult touchstone.

Davis attended the premiere alongside cast members Ashton James, who stars as Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood, Henri Richer-Picard, Dylan Hawco, Ty Neckar, Alexei Morita, and Jonathan Valvano, as well as Hockey Coordinator Chris Nelson.

Notable attendees included Luc Robitaille, President of the LA Kings and Hockey Hall of Famer; LA Kings players Corey Perry, Erik Portillo and Andre Lee; actors Stephen Kalyn, Bianca Nugara, Sasha Compère, Galen Gering, Jensen Gering, Kiana Madeira, and Lovell Adams Grey; filmmaker Joe McClean; Mythical Kitchen host Josh Scherer; and Dancing with the Stars performers Gleb Savchenko and Jan Ravnik.

A strong roster of digital creators were also in attendance, underscoring hockey's growing cultural footprint among younger audiences and on social platforms.

Additionally this week, the film was selected by The New York Times as a 'What to Watch' recommendation.

Produced by Academy Award and Emmy Award nominated Aircraft Pictures, in association with Dolphin and Photon Films & Media, the film follows a gifted but volatile hockey prodigy forced to confront toxic competitiveness - on and off the ice - as he pushes toward professional greatness.

The new adaptation arrives at a moment when hockey storytelling is expanding beyond the rink and into mainstream entertainment, positioning Youngblood - one of the genre's most recognizable titles - squarely within that resurgence.

Dolphin's Bill O'Dowd and Emerson Davis served as Executive Producers. The film was produced by Aircraft Pictures' Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, alongside Allan Fung, Mark Slone, and Zanne Devine.

The Los Angeles premiere marked the beginning of the film's North American rollout.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/as-hockey-has-a-hollywood-moment-dolphins-adaptation-of-cult-classic-youngbloo-1144521