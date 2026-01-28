Dolphin Entertainment: Elle Communications Client Harbor Fund Announces Sundance Mountain Resort as New Long-Term Home of Harbor Film Forum

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Harbor Fund, a client of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary Elle Communications, announced that Sundance Mountain Resort will become the new long-term home of the annual Harbor Film Forum, beginning in summer 2026. The announcement was made during an invitation-only gathering held during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, in partnership with the Sundance Institute.

(From left to right: Jefferson Moss, Lindsay Hadley, Ian Gotler, Amy Redford, Chris Pine, and Giorgio Angelini. Photo Credit: ?Harbor Fund/Sergio Gomez)

The evening featured remarks and conversation from Lindsay Hadley, Co-Founder and CEO of Harbor Fund; Amy Redford, producer, director, actor, and Advisory Board Member to Harbor Fund; Jefferson Moss, Director of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity; and actor, producer, director, and writer Chris Pine, producer of the forthcoming documentary EVICTED, supported by Harbor Fund.

The event brought together leading filmmakers, philanthropists, and entertainment industry leaders for an evening of reflection on the future of independent filmmaking and the role of impact-driven storytelling in Utah and beyond. As the Sundance Film Festival prepares to depart the state after decades of shaping Utah's creative identity, the evening acknowledged the profound legacy Sundance Film Festival built in Park City, and underscored a shared commitment to ensuring independent film continues to have a home in Utah. Harbor Film Forum's new chapter at Sundance Mountain Resort reflects Harbor Fund's intention to help carry that spirit forward,of stewarding independent voices, fostering creative collaboration and cultural dialogue, and keeping Utah firmly on the map as a vital hub for culture-shaping, social impact-driven cinema.

"In the current entertainment culture and machinery, films with the most urgent values often struggle to receive the funding or distribution they deserve," said Lindsay Hadley, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Harbor Fund. "Harbor Fund is committed to carrying forward the legacy of independent storytelling by supporting filmmakers who are creating culturally resonant and socially impactful work."

Amy Redford reflected on the enduring legacy of Sundance as a champion of independent voices and creative risk-taking, emphasizing the importance of evolving while remaining rooted in Utah's creative ecosystem. "The heart of the organization stays here, in this remarkable place," said Amy Redford. "Organizations like Harbor Fund make it possible for artists to continue telling stories that can truly change the world."

Chris Pine shared personal insight into EVICTED, a forthcoming documentary examining America's housing crisis and the human toll of eviction. "The power of what we do as filmmakers is to remind people that we are not alone," said Chris Pine. "This is one of those stories that feels deeply necessary."

By establishing Sundance Mountain Resort as its long-term home, Harbor Film Forum will continue to convene filmmakers, funders, and thought leaders in a setting that honors the past while shaping the future of independent film and impact-driven storytelling.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

# # #

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/elle-communications-client-harbor-fund-announces-sundance-mountain-resort-as-n-1131171