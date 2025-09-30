Dolphin Entertainment: Los Angeles Kings Board Feature Film Youngblood

New Scenes Will be Shot at The LA Kings Crypto.com Arena

The Adaptation of the Iconic Classic Hockey Movie Had Its World Premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the global live entertainment and sports conglomerate, announced today a historic collaboration that will see the Los Angeles Kings featured in Youngblood, an adaptation of the iconic 1986 sports drama of the same name. The stars of the film will take the ice next month at the LA Kings Crypto.com arena to shoot new scenes on hockey's biggest stage. This marks the first major production and promotional support the NHL or an NHL team has given a major motion picture in over 20 years, and the first of its kind for an independent film production. The Los Angeles Kings are coming on-board after Youngblood had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a rapturous response and rave reviews from some of the most passionate hockey fans in the world.

The film was produced by Academy Award® and Emmy Award® nominated Aircraft Pictures in association with Dolphin Entertainment and Canadian theatrical distributor Photon Films & Media. Directed by Academy Award® Nominee Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice),the film follows hockey prodigy Dean Youngblood who joins the Hamilton Mustangs and discovers he must face off against toxic behavior on the ice and within himself to fulfill his potential as a professional hockey player.

As part of the collaboration, the filmmakers will travel to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to film additional footage during an upcoming Los Angeles Kings game later this week. The film is looking at a 2026 release, which marks the 40th anniversary of the original Youngblood film that starred Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves in his feature film debut. The original has gone on to become a cult classic, widely considered one of the greatest hockey films alongside such exhilarating classics of the genre like Miracle, Slapshot, and The Mighty Ducks. The timing also aligns with the Winter Olympics, where men's hockey consistently is the top-rated sport, with the U.S. team regularly garnering up to 30 million viewers per game.

Davis' version of the film stars Ashton James (Boxcutter, Revenge of the Black Best Friend) in the title role of Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (Longlegs, Deep Impact, LA Law) as his father Blane Youngblood and Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, Fargo, Big Love) as Coach Chadwick. Frequent Los Angeles Kings collaborator Christopher V. Nelson - technical advisor for films that include Miracle and The Mighty Ducks: Gamechanger - choreographed the hockey action scenes for Youngblood.

Los Angeles Kings President Luc Robitaille said, "Youngblood was more than just a film to me and my friends growing up, it was an obsession. It's a film that continues to come up in conversations with hockey players and fans decades later. This new version updates the film in exciting ways for today's audiences. We're thrilled for our organization to be featured on-screen, and the opportunity to share our passion for the sport."

"We're incredibly grateful to Luc Robitaille and the Los Angeles Kings for contributing to this timely adaptation of the original film," said Producer Anthony Leo. "Beyond hockey excellence, the Kings' core values of inclusivity and equity align perfectly with the themes we've chosen to put front and centre with Youngblood."

Executive Producer Bill O'Dowd, CEO of production and marketing powerhouse Dolphin, adds: "What a win to have a Hall of Fame legend in Luc helping us to welcome the beloved character of Dean Youngblood into the NHL! We are truly excited and grateful for the endless marketing opportunities we can work on together - during the NHL season, through the Winter Olympics, and into the Stanley Cup playoffs. And like all beloved sports films, we expect Youngblood to be an evergreen title for hockey fans everywhere."

The film is produced with the financial participation of Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates and the Shaw Rocket Fund. Worldwide rights are being represented by CAA Media Finance and Dolphin Entertainment.

About YOUNGBLOOD

Dean Youngblood was raised by his father, Blane, on a diet of toughness and hockey. When Dean is invited to join the Hamilton Mustangs, he travels to Canada from Detroit where his skill commands respect and his arrogance earns him fast enemies. Coach Chadwick, resentful of being saddled with such a toxic player, keeps Dean benched game after game. Dean's frustration builds, culminating in a violent outburst involving rival goon Carl Racki that costs the Mustangs a significant win. As Team Captain Sutton takes him under his wing, Dean begins to buck Blane's teachings and his growing maturity spurs a relationship with Jessie - Coach Chadwick's daughter - who gives Dean a run for his money on and off the ice. His newfound resolve draws the ire of Racki, who provokes Dean during a game by attacking and seriously injuring Sutton. As the final game of the Eastern Final approaches, so does his showdown with Racki and Dean's choice as to what kind of man he wants to be.

About Los Angeles Kings

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

About Anshutz Entertainment Group (AEG)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships. And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About Aircraft Pictures

Based in Toronto, Aircraft Pictures was founded by Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen to create high quality, scripted content for kids, families, and young adults. Recent projects include the Netflix Global Top 10 drama series Geek Girl, the CBC/BBC scripted K-pop drama Gangnam Project; the YTV/Nickelodeon scripted comedy Popularity Papers, the Apple TV+ series Circuit Breakers, the Hulu Original series Holly Hobbie; the Family Channel/Roku animated series Summer Memories; and the Academy Award® and Golden Globe Award nominated animated feature film The Breadwinner. For more information, visit www.aircraftpictures.com.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

For more information, visit www.dolphinentertainment.com.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

###

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/los-angeles-kings-board-feature-film-youngblood-1079825