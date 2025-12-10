Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Lands Four Nominations for Clients at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), saw several clients achieve success with four nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. This year's Golden Globes will be presented on Sunday, January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and air live on CBS.

The critically-acclaimed animated feature LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN, distributed by longtime 42West client GKIDS, earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature (the seventh Golden Globes nomination for GKIDS, which won both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for 2023's THE BOY AND THE HERON). Crunchyroll's box office sensation DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE also received a nomination in the category, marking the first nomination for the studio at the Golden Globes.

Paramount's MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING starring 42West client and recent Honorary Academy Award winner Tom Cruise landed a nomination in the Best Cinematic and Box Achievement category on the heels of its global success.

42West client and former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais also received a nomination for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas-ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept.. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PR News Elite 120.

