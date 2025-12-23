Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Shore Fire Media's Podcast Clients Recognized as 2025's Best

Podcasts by Shore Fire Clients Talkhouse and Articles of Interest Were Named 2 of the Year's 10 Best, Including the No. 1 Pick

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Creative communications agency Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), represents two of The New Yorker's 10 "Best Podcasts of 2025": named the No.1 podcast of the year, Fela Kuti: Fear No Man was produced by Shore Fire client Talkhouse as well as Western Sound - while client Articles of Interest was also listed as one of the year's best for the podcast's latest season, "Gear," available via Radiotopia from PRX.

"Bursting with life, humor, pain, interesting ideas and, of course, sharp, catchy, hypnotic music," as described by The New Yorker's Sarah Larson, Fela Kuti: Fear No Man is presented by Audible and Higher Ground - the media company founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Hosted by Jad Abumrad, the 12-episode series explores the extraordinary true story of Fela Kuti - the classically-trained Nigerian musician who created the Afrobeat music genre as a revolutionary language of resistance against oppression. The podcast features new interviews with Ayo Edebiri, David Byrne, Brian Eno, Santigold and more, as well as previously recorded interviews with Burna Boy, Questlove and Paul McCartney. "I can't think of another show that's both danceable and, by its end, profoundly heartbreaking," wrote Larson.

After conducting more than two years of research, recording over 70 different interviews with designers, soldiers, veterans and civilians, crossing dozens of state lines and entering a myriad of places previously barred from press, Articles of Interest host and producer Avery Trufelman has reached the culmination of the podcast's most ambitious and revelatory season to date. Titled "Gear," the seven-part series spent six weeks investigating the connection between the U.S. military and the outdoor clothing industry - while diving deep into history and far beyond the world of high-tech performance wear. "Trufelman finds seemingly hidden meaning in ubiquitous everyday items," wrote Larson. "She's also a great narrative presence - casual but wise, curious but authoritative, friendly but respectful of our intelligence - with a velvety, fun-to-hear voice."

Articles of Interest is available free on-demand across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts and Overcast. Fela Kuti: Fear No Man is available on Audible and wherever you get your podcasts.

