Dolphin Entertainment: Elle Communications is Agency of Record for FDA-Cleared Neurostimulation Device

NET Recovery Announces National Treatments Amid Addiction Crisis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Elle Communications, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is the agency of record for NET Recovery, an FDA-cleared neurostimulation device 1 for which recent research demonstrated the potential to reduce both opioid and stimulant use 2.

Amid record-high overdose deaths and no FDA-approved medications for stimulant addiction, a new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry has found that NET Recovery's the NET Device has the potential to significantly reduce both opioid and stimulant use following treatment. The release of these findings coincides with the company's national launch of a treatment program, which expands access to evidence-based, non-pharmacological support across the U.S.

The study, the first to show that a medical device may reduce both opioid and stimulant use, found that patients who used the NET Device for more than 24 hours during opioid withdrawal reported significantly fewer days of opioid and stimulant use in the three months after discharge. Patients receiving longer stimulation also demonstrated greater retention in residential treatment, a critical predictor of long-term recovery.

While the NET Device is FDA-cleared for reducing symptoms of opioid withdrawal, emerging data indicate the technology may also help stabilize patients using other substances such as cocaine and methamphetamine, addressing the polysubstance addiction patterns now driving nearly half of all fatal overdoses.

"This study reinforces what we're seeing in treatment settings across the country, that when people can find relief from withdrawal quickly and safely, they're able to stay in care longer and build the stability needed for recovery," said Joe Winston, CEO and co-founder of NET Recovery and co-author of the study.

Elle Communications' team of experts was brought on to establish the brand as a trusted, visionary force transforming the recovery landscape, reframing public, medical, and cultural conversations around what's possible in opioid withdrawal management and relapse prevention. Before activating any PR or launch strategy, Elle conducted an extensive, standalone message-testing project that included designing and facilitating focus groups in key markets nationwide, an engagement NET Recovery sought out specifically due to Elle's expanding leadership and recognized expertise in this area. This work reflects the agency's growing portfolio of message-testing and audience-insight initiatives across the addiction, behavioral health, and social impact sectors, a specialty that continues to be a major area of growth for the firm.

Building on these insights, Elle is now deploying a full suite of strategic communications services to support the brand's national launch and long-term influence, including high-impact PR and media relations, thought-leadership development for executive voices, funding and investor-facing announcement strategy, and integrated storytelling campaigns designed to accelerate adoption and cultural change. Through this work, Elle ensures NET Recovery speaks directly to the needs, motivations, and concerns of diverse stakeholders-from people in recovery and medical professionals to payors, policymakers, public advocates, and the investment community-creating narratives that resonate, drive trust, and mobilize action.

As the company expands nationally, NET Recovery's new treatment program brings the NET Device directly to individuals in recovery through a secure, guided model designed to reduce barriers of cost, geography, and stigma. The rollout allows patients to access non-pharmacologic withdrawal relief and early stabilization support from home for the first time.

About Elle Communications

Elle Communications, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is a leading PR agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and New York City. As early pioneers in impact PR, we are trusted by mission-driven businesses, nonprofit organizations, and some of the most respected public figures in social and environmental impact. For nearly two decades, our team of seasoned experts-deeply connected in media, talent and influencer relations, communications strategy, media training, affiliate marketing, and thought leadership-has amplified stories of progress, innovation, and the changemakers driving it. At Elle, we are committed to creating a supportive and empowering workplace while helping to build a stronger community, a more just society, and a better world. Learn more at www.ellecomm.com.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

1 The NET Device is a transcutaneous alternating current stimulator (tACS) that is intended to be used in patients experiencing opioid withdrawal in conjunction with standard symptomatic medications and other therapies for opioid withdrawal symptoms under the supervision of trained clinical personnel.

2 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2025.1627267/full

