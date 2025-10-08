Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084
NASDAQ
07.10.25 | 21:55
1,500 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd Named to PRNEWS 2025 People of the Year List; Company Recognized on Agency Elite 120

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Last night in New York City, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) celebrated the recognition of its Founder and CEO, Bill O'Dowd, who was named to the PRNEWS 2025 People of the Year list, honoring the industry's most innovative and influential leaders. At the same time, Dolphin was recognized on the PRNEWS Agency Elite 120, a prestigious ranking of the top communications, PR, and marketing firms shaping the future of the industry.

The PRNEWS People of the Year Awards spotlight visionary executives who are redefining the industry with creativity, innovation, and measurable impact. O'Dowd was selected for building a supergroup - uniting seven best-in-class marketing and communications agencies (42West, Shore Fire Media, The Door, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha) with the Dolphin venture studio. This integrated model combines cultural creation with marketing execution, positioning Dolphin uniquely at the intersection of entertainment, lifestyle, and innovation.

The honors were presented during the Platinum Awards Gala held at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, before an audience of more than 500 executives from leading agencies, brands, and in-house teams.

Now in its sixth year, the Agency Elite list highlights 120 firms representing every specialty across the PR, marketing, and communications landscape-from crisis management and thought leadership to AI-powered solutions and experiential activations. Dolphin's recognition underscores its integrated model and its ability to leverage cultural trends to deliver outsized results for brands.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded more than 30 years ago by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experience - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events, and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha.

Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin's marketing division has been the recipient of numerous industry accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PRNEWS Agency Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

CONTACT:
James Carbonara
HAYDEN IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-ceo-bill-odowd-named-to-prnews-2025-people-of-the-year-list-company-re-1084332

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
