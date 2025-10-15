Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Elle Communications Leads Press For "A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation" Summit At The Getty Center

2025 Summit Co-Chaired by Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Greg Berlanti, & Joseph Gordon-Levitt

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Elle Communications, a purpose-driven public relations agency and subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), spearheaded all press efforts for the 2025 A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation Summit, held on October 6, 2025, at the iconic Getty Center in Los Angeles.

This invitation-only summit brings together the most influential cultural architects - TV and digital storytellers - in conversation with leading changemakers, problem solvers, and disruptive thinkers. The 2025 summit was co-chaired by Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Kerry Washington, producer and storyteller Pilar Savone (Simpson Street), acclaimed writer-director Greg Berlanti (Berlanti Productions), and award-winning actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Joseph Gordon-Levitt (HitRecord Films). Together, they joined a curated group of Hollywood's most influential creatives, cultural leaders, and social impact innovators for a day of dialogue and collaboration.

Elle Communications oversaw the event's complete media strategy - from securing pre-event coverage in top-tier entertainment and news outlets to facilitating exclusive interviews, and amplifying the summit's most inspiring moments across global media. Known for its ability to merge cultural relevance with purpose-driven storytelling, Elle Communications ensured the gathering resonates far beyond the walls of the Getty Center.

"We are honored to partner with Propper Daley x Bully Pulpit International, and Invisible Hand on this transformative gathering that left us all feeling awe and inspiration," said Danielle Finck, Founder of Elle Communications. "When the power of celebrity and the influence of culture meet the vision of today's boldest changemakers, it results in momentum. Our goal is to ensure these moments of inspiration spark real, lasting change in the world.

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded more than 30 years ago by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas-ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events, and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha.

Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture-from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin's marketing division has been the recipient of numerous industry accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PRNEWS Agency Elite 120.

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

