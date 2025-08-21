Dolphin Entertainment: Elle Communications Expands Literary Footprint, Driving Acclaimed Book Launches Across Social Justice, Memoir, and Cultural Commentary

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) subsidiary Elle Communications, a trailblazing impact PR agency, expands its literary division, spearheading national publicity campaigns for a slate of high-profile and critically acclaimed books in 2025. Known for amplifying stories of purpose and progress, Elle's foray into publishing builds on its deep expertise in cultural storytelling, advocacy-driven communications, and launching ideas that spark lasting impact.

This year, Elle Communications has partnered with leading publishers to bring to market some of the most talked-about titles of the season, including:

Erased: What American Patriarchy Has Hidden from Us by Anna Malaika Tubbs - A New York Times and USA Today bestseller, Amazon Editors' Pick, and powerful reexamination of U.S. history through the lens of gender, race, and systemic erasure.

Truth Demands: A Memoir of Murder, Oil Wars, and the Rise of Climate Justice (Penguin Random House) by Abby Reyes - A decades-spanning memoir weaving personal loss with global advocacy, lauded by The New York Times Book Review for its unflinching exploration of grief, accountability, and climate justice.

Dreaming of Home: How We Turn Fear into Pride, Power, and Real Change (Macmillan) by Cristina Jiménez - A USA Today bestseller, deemed as "essential reading" by the Washington Post, chronicling the author's journey from undocumented immigrant to co-founder of the largest immigrant youth organization in the U.S., offering a blueprint for building lasting social change.

Finding Focus: Owning Your Attention in an Age of Distraction (Hachette) by Dr. Zelana Montminy - A science-driven, Next Big Idea Club-selected guide to reclaiming attention and meaning in an overstimulated world.

"Books have always been a catalyst for cultural transformation," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "Whether it's memoir, social commentary, or science-based self-development, we are proud that Elle is championing authors whose work challenges norms, inspires movements, and shapes public discourse."

The move into literary PR reflects Elle Communications' continued growth under the Dolphin umbrella, expanding its service offerings across entertainment, nonprofit, corporate, and consumer sectors. By blending its award-winning media strategy with a deep understanding of purpose-driven storytelling, Elle is uniquely positioned to amplify books that drive both conversation and change.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Named the #1 Agency of the Year by the Observer in 2025, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is a strategic marketing consultancy comprised of top executives from the leading firms across every marketing practice- public relations, influencer and social media marketing, talent management, branding, talent booking, events, and social impact - including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha.

