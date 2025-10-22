Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Has Another Successful Year Of Talent Relations For The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Fifth Annual Gala Honoring Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, And Bowen Yang

The Gala Raised Over $12 Million and was Co-Chaired by Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis & Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson and Alejandro Ramírez Magaña

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Special Projects, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), oversaw the talent relations for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala for the fourth year in a row. The Gala raised over $12 million to support the museum's exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles. The Special Projects team curated Oscar®-winning actress Penélope Cruz, Director Walter Salles,Oscar-winning musician and Shore Fire Media client Bruce Springsteen and actor and comedian Bowen Yang as the honorees.

Row 1 L to R: Walter Salles, Penélope Cruz, Bruce Springsteen

Row 2 L to R: Lynette Howell Taylor, Amy Homma, Bill Kramer, Kim Taylor Coleman, Bruce Springsteen, Martin Scorsese, Bowen Yang

Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The celebratory evening, commemorating the acclaimed museum's four-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair that honored four Hollywood icons for their contributions to film both past and present. Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey kicked off the programming for the evening, introducing Director and President of the Academy Museum, Amy Homma, who welcomed guests to the special fundraiser event before introducing Academy Museum board chair Olivier de Givenchy who toasted the honorees of the evening. The first presenter of the night was Wim Wenders who presented director Walter Salles with the Luminary Award. The Vantage Award was presented by Jon M. Chu to actor and comedian Bowen Yang. After the dinner service, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon made their way to the stage to welcome the next presenter Zoe Saldaña, who presented the Icon Award to Academy Award®-winning actress Penélope Cruz. The final award, the inaugural Legacy Award, was presented by Martin Scorsese to Academy Award®-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Bruce Springsteen. Before the night was over, George Clooney introduced a special musical performance by Bruce Springsteen, where he closed out the evening singing "Streets of Philadelphia," "Atlantic City," and "Land of Hope and Dreams."

The event was attended by some of Hollywood's most prolific and notable actors, filmmakers, and industry executives as well as members of the event's host committee who came together to support the museum. Guests included: Adam & Jackie Sandler, Addison Rae, Alana Haim, Alex Israel, Amanda Seyfried, Amelia Dimoldenberg, America Ferrera, Anna Kendrick, Annabelle Wallis, Archie Madekwe, Ari Emanuel, Ava DuVernay & Donovan Burns, Ayo Edebiri, Barry Jenkins, Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin, Benny Safdie, Bong Joon Ho, Cara Delevigne, Carolyn Murphy, Channing Tatum, Charli XCX, Charlie Hunnam, Chase Infiniti, Craig Brewer, Cristin Milioti, Dakota Fanning, Damson Idris, Danielle Haim, Diane Lane, Diego Boneta, Draymond &, Hazel Green, Dwayne Johnson, EJAE, Ed Sheeran, Édgar Ramírez, Edward Berger, Elizabeth Debicki, Ella Stiller, Elle Fanning, Emilie Livingston, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, Este Haim, Eva Longoria & Pepe Baston, Eva Victor, Francesca Scorsese, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade, Gael García Bernal, George Clooney, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Grace Van Patten, Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Isla Fisher, Jackson White, Jaden Smith, Jared Harris, Jason Clarke, Jason Reitman & Lorraine Nicholson, Jennifer Hudson, Jeremy Allen White, Joel Edgerton, Joey King, Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola, Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Brad Hall, Kaia Gerber, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Bigelow, Kendall Jenner, Kerry Condon, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Kodi Smit McPhee, Kristen Wiig, LaKeith Stanfield, Laura Harrier, Law Roach, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Pace, Leslie Bibb, Lindsay Vonn, Logan Lerman, Lucy Liu, Lulu Wang, Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song, Marlon Wayans, Martin Scorsese, Maude Apatow, Michelle Monaghan, Mikey Madison, Milly Alcock, Monica Barbaro, Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup, Nicholas Duvernay, Nicole Richie, Odessa Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Wilde, Orlando Bloom, Park Chan-wook, Patti Scialfa, Paul Tazewell, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Rebeca Hall, Regina Hall, Regé-Jean Page, Renate Reinsve, Riley Keough, Rita Wilson, Role Model, Rose Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ryan Coogler, Sam Worthington, Sarah Staudinger, Scott Cooper, Sebastian Stan, Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Simu Liu, Sydney Sweeney, Ted Sarandos & Nicole Avant, Tom Blyth, Tyriq Withers, Will Arnett, Zoey Deutch.

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas-ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events, and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha.

Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture-from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin's marketing division has been the recipient of numerous industry accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PRNEWS Agency Elite 120.

