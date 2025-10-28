Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Named One of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is proud to announce it has been recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for 2025. The annual ranking honors companies that go above and beyond in creating workplaces defined by collegiality, collaboration, and care. Employers are evaluated on leadership, culture, professional development, benefits, and employee satisfaction.

"Building culture takes a lot of work, but when you get it right, there's simply nothing better," said Bill O'Dowd, Founder and CEO of Dolphin. "As the old saying goes - culture eats strategy for breakfast. We're very proud of our culture at Dolphin, and it's because of the talent, passion, and collaboration of our senior leadership that we continue to attract and retain individuals who are the very best in their areas of practice."

Dolphin stands out for its robust professional development programs, including mentoring, training, and tuition reimbursement opportunities, as well as flexible work options and hybrid schedules designed to support work-life balance. The company offers a comprehensive benefits package that extends beyond health and wellness coverage to include parental leave, pet insurance, and student loan assistance. Dolphin also places a strong emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, with employee resource groups and inclusive leadership practices central to its culture. Continuous feedback from employees helps guide improvements and reinforces Dolphin's commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive.

While this honor specifically highlights Dolphin's New York office, the company also has full teams in Miami, Los Angeles and Nashville, operating across eight award-winning subsidiaries.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas-ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture-from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

