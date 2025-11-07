Anzeige
Freitag, 07.11.2025
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin to Host Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on November 12 at 4:30 PM ET

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment, marketing, and communications company, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on November 12, 2025, at 4:30pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, join approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 610826
Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2225/53207

Replay

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 53207
Replay: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2225/53207

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara
HAYDEN IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-to-host-third-quarter-2025-earnings-call-on-november-12-at-4-30-pm-et-1098193

