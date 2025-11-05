Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Elle Communications Launches "The Shift," a Quarterly Report, Weekly Newsletter, and Live Workshop Series on the Future of Communications

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment, marketing, and communications company, today announced that its subsidiary Elle Communications has launched The Shift: A Report on Modern Communications, a new quarterly report, weekly email newsletter, and live training series designed to help brands, individuals, and organizations understand the trends shaping how information spreads, trust is built, and impact is achieved in today's media landscape.

The initiative marks the latest in a series of thought-leadership and education-driven offerings from Elle Communications, reinforcing the Dolphin's commitment to developing scalable intellectual products that extend its agencies' expertise beyond traditional client services.

The Shift: Q4 2025 Edition is available beginning today, November 5th, as a complimentary download [HERE].

"Our clients are navigating an entirely new communications landscape - one shaped by AI, fragmented media, and shifting public trust," said Danielle Finck, founder and CEO of Elle Communications. "With The Shift, we're giving leaders a roadmap for 2026, and a way to cut through the noise, identify what's changing, and build strategies that create meaningful visibility and impact."

The report, which will be updated quarterly, outlines the macrotrends driving transformation across the communications sector, including the rise of generative AI in content production, the decentralization of social platforms, and the resulting volatility in public trust. It also examines how forward-thinking brands are rebalancing budgets toward credibility-building disciplines, such as earned media, creator partnerships, and thought leadership, to maintain share of voice amid rapid change.

The Shift will be followed by The Shift Workshop-a live, 60-minute virtual workshop on November 19th. The interactive session applies the report's findings to 2026 communications planning, offering frameworks for audience targeting, message development, and executive visibility designed for today's post-social media environment. Registration is $97, and attendance is limited. Participants can register HERE.

Together, the two components translate Elle Communications' proprietary research and on-the-ground insights into clear, actionable strategies for communicators navigating the intersection of earned media, AI, and cultural relevance.

"We've spent all year immersed in the data, the dialogue, and the real-time changes shaping the future of communications," said Finck. "2025 has fundamentally changed how stories are told and how brands build credibility. The Shift translates those changes into clarity, giving communicators the insight and focus they need to lead with confidence."

About Elle Communications: Dolphin subsidiary Elle Communications is a PR agency headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City. We were early pioneers in impact PR, trusted by purpose-driven businesses, non-profit organizations, and some of the most respected public figures in social and environmental impact. For nearly two decades, our team of seasoned and supportive experts with deeply rooted relationships in media, talent, and influencer relations, communications strategy, media training, affiliate marketing, and thought leadership have amplified stories of progress, innovation, and the changemakers driving it. At Elle, everything we do is in pursuit of building a better working environment for our team members and of helping to build a better community, society, and world. Learn more at www.ellecomm.com.

About Dolphin: Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas-ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture-from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

