

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported third quarter net income of $2.33 billion compared to $1.12 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $3.97 compared to $1.89.



Third quarter net premiums written increased to $19.46 billion from $15.59 billion. Net premiums earned was $18.30 billion compared to $14.89 billion.



For the month ended September 30, 2024, net income was $584.6 million or $0.99 per share. Total revenues were $6.77 billion.



