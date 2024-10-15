Agenda and key speakers include leading CX experts at Alaska Airlines, BT, Deloitte, The Ivy Collection, True Religion, Nasdaq, ServiceNow, Wyndham Hotels Resorts, and more

Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced Five9 CX Summit Barcelona, taking place on November 12-14 at Torre Melina in Barcelona, Spain. CX Summit is Five9's premier annual CX conference, bringing together global industry leaders, innovators, and customer experience (CX) experts to explore the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of AI-driven customer experience. At this year's event, Five9 is excited to announce speakers that include CX leaders from Alaska Airlines, BT, Deloitte, The Ivy Collection, Nasdaq, ServiceNow, as well as First Female NFL Coach Dr. Jen Welter, PGA Tour Pro Max Homa, and The Daily Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles.

This year's CX Summit will explore The New CX: Transformed by AI, Powered by Five9. In today's competitive landscape, exceptional customer experience is not just a differentiator it's the cornerstone of business advantage. As consumers' expectations rise, they demand seamless, personalized interactions across every touchpoint. The New CX reorients businesses around the customer, enabling personalization at scale, seamless omnichannel integration, and proactive service that anticipates and responds to every need.

"This year's CX Summit focuses on exploring the transformative power of AI in customer experience. This event is not just about learning it's about inspiring action and collaboration," said Niki Hall, CMO, Five9. "We're looking forward to bringing together our global customer and partner community, and industry thought leaders, to share insights on how to bring actual intelligence to AI-driven CX today."

AI is rapidly reshaping the customer experience at an unprecedented pace, transforming every interaction across the customer journey. At CX Summit, attendees will hear the vision for The New CX, and learn how Five9's AI, platform, and team are making this vision a reality today and for the future. Attendees can expect insights and product innovations from Five9 leaders, inspiring real-world stories from customers, partners, and CX industry leaders, hands-on workshops that offer actionable takeaways, and thoughtful analysis from top analysts. Attendees will learn how to transform their business by leveraging prominent AI strategies that are defining The New CX.

Learn fresh perspectives and best practices for revolutionizing the customer experience from speakers such as:

Alaska Airlines Managing Director Lori Bradshaw

BT Global Sales Collaboration, Contact Center and Mobility leader Vijay Venugopalan

The Daily Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles

First Female NFL Coach Dr. Jen Welter

The Ivy Collection Chief Technology Officer Jon Davis

Nasdaq Chief Digital Officer Sehr Thadhani

PGA Tour Pro and Five9 Ambassador Max Homa

Sanas VP of Global Go To Market Anant Singh

ServiceNow GVP of Customer Industry and Workflow Michael Ramsey

True Religion Chief Marketing Officer Kristin D'Arcy

Wyndham Hotels Resorts VP, Global Guest Contact Centers Kristine McNamee

Registration for CX Summit Barcelona is now open. Learn more about CX Summit and reserve your spot to attend in Barcelona here. Don't miss the opportunity to connect in-person with industry leaders, fellow customers and partners, as well as attend interesting breakout sessions and workshops. For those unable to join in Barcelona, you can engage with the livestream of our keynote session here.

