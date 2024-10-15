Actinogen Medical announced the successful completion of its A$3.0m share purchase plan (SPP), which closed 1.3x oversubscribed. With its previously disclosed A$8.1m share placement, total funds from the combined capital raising reached the targeted A$11.1m in gross proceeds. The company expects that the total proceeds will enable its operating runway to reach the release of top-line results for its XanaMIA Phase IIb/III trial in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), expected in mid-CY26. The next major catalyst for Actinogen is the interim results on the first c 100 patients of this study, expected in mid-CY25, which could lead to licensing and/or value realisation opportunities. Our risk-adjusted net present value is A$619.8m (vs A$616.8m previously).

