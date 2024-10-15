Xybion Digital Inc.: Xybion Announces Release of New and Improved Web-Based SaaS Preclinical LIMS Platform: Pristima Web 10.0

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Xybion, a global leader in LIMS and AI-enabled software solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of Pristima Web 10.0-the most advanced preclinical LIMS platform available today. This platform-based unified system can replace solutions with multiple weakly integrated systems that break frequently and increase security risks. Designed to streamline and optimize preclinical research, Pristima Web 10.0 delivers powerful capabilities that help design the right protocols, boost study execution efficiency, manage data and predictive models for better and faster outcomes. Pristima Web 10.0 is the most versatile software covering all therapeutic areas including Cardiovascular, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory, Immunology, Gastroenterology, Metabolism and Endocrinology for various study types such as single and multi-dose Toxicology, Safety Pharmacology, Dose range finding, Toxicokinetics, Carcinogenicity, Fertility, and early embryonic development.

Pristima Web 10.0 also covers multiple industry segments in addition to Life Sciences, including Animal Nutrition, Food, Pet food, Dairy, and Beef industries, making it industry-agnostic, most comprehensive preclinical LIMS that supports cross-therapeutic, cross-industry, global studies conducted by internal, external and collaborated teams-all through a single web interface, creating a boundaryless research environment with the highest level of security and data protection.

With more than 40 years of preclinical research innovation and working with hundreds of life sciences companies, Xybion's new product, Pristima Web 10.0 brings industry-best-practice-driven features:

A completely web-based preclinical LIMS featuring:

o Protocol/Method Design

o Study Management

o Facility Management

o Planning and Cost Management

o Animal Management

o Clinical Pathology

o Pharmacy Formulations and Inventory

o Lexicon Management

o Measurement Management

o In-life dosing, body weights, clinical observations, food and water consumption, mass tracking, sample collection

o Necropsy including tissue collection, gross observations, organ weighing

o Pathology including gross observation to micropathology correlations

o Relevant finding entry and reporting

o Reporting, Analytics, Intelligent Insights

Pristima Web 10.0 has additional modules that can create a unified lab execution system with all software needs through a single platform.

Artificial intelligence-based prediction

CDISC SEND dataset creation and submission

Lab data warehouse

Vivarium Management, IACUC Protocols, Vet Exams and Surgeries

Master study schedule

Audits, Non-conformance and CAPA

"Pristima Web 10.0 redefines what is possible in preclinical research. It accelerates the development of safe and effective pharmaceutical products and medical devices, helping organizations bring products to market faster and with greater precision," said Dr. Pradip Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion. "With Pristima Web 10.0, we are setting a new industry standard in preclinical LIMS, while directly addressing laboratories that are struggling with severe limitations and inefficiencies found in other LIMS systems. We've taken the approach of putting the laboratory scientists first by working directly with them when designing the intelligent array of features found in Pristima Web 10.0. We are committed to innovation and excellence, which ensures Pristima will continue to be the gold standard for preclinical laboratories worldwide."

Many integrated systems are outdated. A unified platform-based solution is the answer. Pristima Web 10.0 addresses the significant issues in other LIMS in the market, including lack of integrations, lack of functionalities, inefficiencies, data management issues, lack of single sign-on, security issues, and long downtimes. Pristima Web 10.0 provides an entire laboratory environment with all application functionalities in a single platform. It also offers improved workflows, standardized protocols, interoperability with existing laboratory systems and instruments, and rapid, reliable access and analysis of data. These advantages are not found in any other laboratory execution system. This displaces multiple weakly integrated software systems with higher security risks, high cost of maintenance and unhappy users.

An Innovative Preclinical Research Platform

Pristima Web 10.0 is the most advanced preclinical LIMS available today.

Pristima Web is the gold standard solution with a powerful system and data integration engine that brings the entire company ecosystem under one unified digital platform. From solution study execution to data delivery, Pristima Web 10.0 unifies all preclinical laboratory modules into a single laboratory execution system to accelerate lab throughput and significantly reduce laboratory costs.

Faster Deployment, Cost Effective and Better ROI

SaaS deployment model provides maximum flexibility, scalability, and economic viability. This eliminates the need for desktop application installation or remote desktop connection-based setup.

It can be rapidly implemented and scaled, allowing labs to quickly adapt to preclinical research innovations while minimizing downtime, IT costs, and onboarding challenges.

The platform enhances compliance with global regulatory standards by ensuring data accuracy, integrity, security, and traceability throughout the process.

Pristima Web 10.0 streamlines processes, standardizes workflows, reduces errors, and improves compliance to make labs more productive.

"With more digitization everywhere, researchers need to use too many software every day. While these can be integrated, it doesn't create the user experience everyone expects in modern systems. The digital world creates a lot of data, and it's important to create the right data once and reuse them everywhere. An end-to-end platform-based solution for preclinical research creates a huge impact on researchers' happiness, efficiency and productivity," said Kamal Biswas, President & COO of Xybion.

Experience the Future of Preclinical Research

To learn more about Pristima Web 10.0 and how it can revolutionize your preclinical research capabilities, visit www.xybion.com/pristima. Discover the full potential of this end-to-end preclinical LIMS and see how Pristima Web 10.0 can enhance efficiency, flexibility, and research outcomes.

About Xybion

Xybion is an AI-enabled global SaaS company dedicated to helping companies and organizations in life sciences, health, and other regulated industries to digitize operating processes, and solve business problems while improving compliance, and accelerating laboratory operations. Through intelligently designed R&D, LIMS, and QMS systems, we help companies become more efficient, reduce costs, and manage compliance, regulatory adherence, and risk. Serving more than 350 customers in 35 countries, we have the global scale, local support, and deep industry expertise to help companies in life sciences, healthcare, biobanking, veterinary, environmental and water, food and beverage, and government. Every day, our clients leverage our expertise to evolve into the most modern and efficient, compliant digital workplaces.

Our unique, award-winning, patented solutions focus on preclinical research and development helping enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug, device, and test development into approved medicines. We help automating laboratory operations in manufacturing and other testing laboratories across regulated industries, get faster approvals of novel pharmaceuticals and therapies, create AI-driven laboratory solutions, regulatory compliance, quality management, predictive compliance, and systems validation. Since its founding in 1977, Xybion has supported all the top 20 global life sciences companies and contract research and testing Laboratories through software, services, and consulting.

