

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) on Tuesday was awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a ceiling value of $460 million from the U.S. Army for the AN/ARC-231/A Multi-mode Aviation Radio Set (MARS).



This award consists of hardware components, repair services, engineering and logistic support, and development for rotary-wing aircraft.



The MARS system is designed to perform in the most demanding environments to provide warfighters with secure mission-critical information when they need it most.



MARS' programmability reduces the time to field evolving communication needs, special mission modifications, and performance enhancements. The software communications architecture and software-defined radio design enable fielding new capabilities as software-only upgrades.



The AN/ARC-231A MARS system is comprised of the RT-1987 radio with associated ancillaries, including amplifiers and mounting bases. It is the newest generation of multi-band, multi-mission, airborne communications system with Type 1 Crypto Modernization.



Available through foreign military sales, it provides internationally compliant air traffic control communications and full range of mandatory U.S. and NATO capabilities.



The radios will be developed and produced at BAE Systems' facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with engineering support in Largo, Florida.



