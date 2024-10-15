Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Elevate Your 2025 Celebration with Front-Row Views and Entertainment! Emaar's Exclusive Burj Park NYE Experience Awaits!

  • Emaar is offering an exclusive New Year's Eve experience at Burj Park, with front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and synchronised Dubai Fountain show, live entertainment, and curated food and beverage stalls.
  • While Burj Park is a ticketed experience, other viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain free and open to the public.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's exclusive New Year's Eve experience, Emaar is proud to once again offer a premier celebration at Burj Park, providing attendees with front-row views of the world-renowned Burj Khalifa fireworks and synchronised Dubai Fountain show. This year's event promises an even more refined and unforgettable experience, with live entertainment, kids' workshops, a curated selection of food and beverage options, and a welcoming atmosphere for families and friends to celebrate the arrival of 2025.

Emaar is offering an exclusive New Year's Eve experience at Burj Park

Burj Park will once again be the ideal location for guests looking to enjoy the iconic Burj Khalifa light, music, and fireworks show in an exclusive, ticketed setting. Guests can secure a coveted direct view, ensuring an experience free from the usual New Year's Eve crowds. Whereas Burj Park offers this ticketed experience, the rest of the public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain free and open to the public, allowing everyone to enjoy the spectacular display.

Starting at 3:30 pm on December 31, 2024, guests can enjoy a vibrant array of live entertainment throughout the day, including DJ performances, live bands, and children's activities. More than 10 food and beverage stalls will offer a wide range of dining options, creating a truly festive experience.

Tickets are priced at AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for kids above the age of five (inclusive of VAT). Each ticket includes a food and beverage voucher (AED 60 for adults and AED 30 for kids) adding to the seamless experience.

Emaar has streamlined the guest experience with improved navigation and designated badge collection points. Attendees are requested to collect their badges from December 26 to 30 to ensure smooth entry to Burj Park. Colour-coded navigation flags will further assist guests in finding their way to the venue.

Tickets will go on sale starting October 24, 2024, and can be booked through the official website: https://mydubainewyear.emaar.com.

Contact:
Emaar Marketing Department, PR@emaar.ae, +971 4 366 1688

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531024/EMAAR.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elevate-your-2025-celebration-with-front-row-views-and-entertainment-emaars-exclusive-burj-park-nye-experience-awaits-302276559.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
