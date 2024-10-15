Baldwin Books: Russell Lee Baldwin Launches New Speculative Fiction Novel, Robot, Run!, on Amazon

Robot, Run! ~ The Hidden Perils of Suicide, explores humanity's future struggle with AI dominance after the coming Singularity.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / In Baldwin's novel, federal prosecutor Adiari de Barcelona prepares 60 years for a unique defendant. But when he arrives she gets it. The guy is a jammer.

Robot, Run! Book Cover

Cover design illustrates some key figures of the plot, and shows the tone of the novel.

According to the super-fun Internal Revenue Service, jammers are the ultra-rich who commit suicide to evade taxes. That's why suicide became a capital crime.

They execute you for killing yourself?

Sad but true. And when the story opens in 2099, none of these suicide scofflaws have come back to life.

Until now…

…when they revive a kid named Bobby Lightfoot, who's been in a cryo-vat for 6 decades.

So what's the problem?

They call it JD, a super AGI that escaped a techy lab by colonizing a network of espresso machines. This hyper-intelligence comes with a smug worldview and a prime directive: to protect all humanity, including tax cheats.

JD reasoned that It should rightly dominate every other computer system on Earth. Because the place is so tragically messed up.

Since perps like Bobby hide in frozen sleep, new tech is required to thaw them for the witness box. No defendant, means no trial, and no cash prizes for the Fed.

So JD gets busy trying to revive humans from cryopreservation, and being ultra smart, it copies from Mother Nature. The consequences for humanity's future are breathtaking and real.

Robot, Run, Book 3 of Baldwin's Catapult of Singularity series, is an invigorating glimpse of the future. It opens with a shocker, and such impacts keep coming until the closing twist. As the plot unfolds, Baldwin's many unique threads take their own sweet time to blossom into fascinating truths.

This is no one-dimensional novel. Readers should expect challenging complexities in this world, with its evolved cultural and technological norms. Baldwin's world building is colorful and fun, and Robot, Run! is a full-bodied probe into the future, expressed in meaningful conflict. The plot receives its power from unexpected events and strangely acceptable options, plus the sometimes unpredictable human encounters. There are many fresh and original technical and mystical concepts at play within these pages.

About Russell Lee Baldwin

Baldwin, science fiction author, software designer, artist and futurist, enjoys his immersion in relevant technical pursuits for the way those empower world building, which in his view is the strongest criterion of science fiction.

For more information about Robot, Run!, please visit Baldwin Books online or contact Russell Lee Baldwin. To purchase the novel directly, please see Robot, Run! on Amazon.

