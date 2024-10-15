Cint, the global leader in market research technology (Restech), is pleased to announce two key promotions from its Global Leadership Team (GLT) into the C-Suite, further solidifying the company's commitment to customer experience and its three-year strategy.

The move comes alongside the ongoing migration to the Cint Exchange, a programmatic marketplace platform connecting researchers with real people to gain meaningful survey insights faster than ever.

Michelle Darcy Clarke, Cint's new Chief Experience Officer (CXO), continues more than 25 years of experience in market research and the restech industry. In this position, Michelle will continue to oversee customer-facing delivery functions at Cint, including Customer Success, Services, Support, Trust Safety and API integrations. Before joining Cint, Michelle carried senior roles across the research landscape at companies such as Ipsos and Vision Critical (now Alida), before joining Lucid (now Cint) in 2019 where Michelle has played a pivotal role in enhancing customer retention and cultivating high-performance teams.

"This is such an exciting time for Cint," said Darcy Clarke. "The Cint Exchange is be a game-changer for our customers, and I look forward to continuing our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, and making sure our clients have the support and tools they need to succeed."

Hind Moussaoui, appointed as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO), will build on her focus on Cint's operating model in close collaboration with the greater leadership team to define and execute the Cint's future strategy. An engineer by education, Hind began her career in strategy at Dassault Systèmes and later took on leadership roles at Brandwatch and Cision. Her diverse expertise, including her work in growth equity at Infravia Growth, will be invaluable in driving Cint's strategy forward.

"Cint's potential for growth and impact in the research technology space is vast," said Moussaoui. "It's time to push forward with our business strategy delivering more value for our customers, keeping us at the forefront of industry innovation."

"Leadership appointments reflect Cint's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. Both Michelle and Hind bring incomparable expertise to the table, having already been in our GLT for 18 months leading their respective accountabilities successfully and their continued leadership will be ever more instrumental as we build on our promise to drive innovation in the research technology space," said Patrick Comer, CEO, Cint.

As Cint continues to innovate with the Cint Exchange, the addition of Michelle Darcy Clarke and Hind Moussaoui to the C-Suite reinforces the company's commitment to enhancing customer experience and maintaining a leadership position in research technology.

About Cint

Cint is a pioneer in Research Technology (Restech). Cint's platform, The Cint Exchange, is the world's largest sample marketplace for digital market research. Cint's customers use the Cint Exchange to post survey questions and get answers from over 335 million people across 130 countries who have consented to share their opinions, motivations, and behaviours for a fee. They then use these answers to build business strategies, confidentially publish research, accurately measure the impact of digital advertising, and so much more. Essentially, Cint is feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 1,000. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

