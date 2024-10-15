Entergy Corporation: Entergy Celebrates and Empowers Latinos During National Hispanic Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

By: Cristina del Canto, Senior Communications Specialist

As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, Entergy proudly recognizes the invaluable contributions and rich experiences of Latinos, integral to our nation's history and culture. Throughout this month, Entergy has collaborated with key Hispanic partners and community leaders to uplift Latino voices and strengthen Hispanic communities across the country.

Here are a few highlights of Entergy's month-long celebrations:

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Gala

At the Hispanic Chamber Excelencia Gala, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana were honored as the Corporate Partner of the Year. This award, presented by the Hispanic Chamber of Louisiana, acknowledges the partnership between Entergy and the chamber in supporting Latino business owners and enhancing the Hispanic community statewide.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

Last month, Latino leaders from various sectors - including corporations, government and nonprofit organizations - gathered in Washington, D.C., for the 47th annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference. This event featured dynamic workshops and plenary sessions that not only celebrated the myriad contributions of Latinos but also addressed the challenges faced by one of the nation's fastest-growing demographics. Entergy sponsored a pivotal session titled "Uplifting Latino Leaders in Corporate America," where Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility, shared her insights on empowering Latino voices in the business landscape.

"Latinos represent one of the fastest growing demographics in the country. Their representation is crucial for companies that seek to serve this growing market. Corporations that recognize the importance of recruiting and developing Latino talent will benefit from the skills, perspective and experience that they bring to the table. It's part of developing a competitive advantage," said Riddlebarger.

Among Entergy's invited guests were our community partners from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, including:

Sal Avelar, Entrepreneur

Danny Balanos, Vice President, The First Bank

Esperanza Massana Crane, Director of Small Business Entrepreneurship, Arkansas Department of Economic Development

Miguel Lopez, President, Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber

Angela Ramirez, Executive Director, Puentes New Orleans

"As a veteran and a Latino, my Hispanic pride comes from a life story that intersects heritage, service and progress, making the Hispanic population a powerful example of what it means to be a proud Hispanic in modern America," said Lopez. "Thank you Entergy, for inviting community partners to attend this year's conference. I was very fortunate to be included."

In addition to community leaders, the conference also welcomed college students representing the next generation of Latino leaders. This event provided them with a unique opportunity to learn and network with their peers from across the country while visiting our nation's capital for the first time.

"The conference served as a powerful reminder of the significant contributions Latinos make to this country and affirm to Latino youth that they not only belong here, but that their intellectual potential is one of the greatest assets to the U.S.," said Ramirez.

Kids to College Hispanic outreach

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, Entergy employees also participated in several outreach initiatives aimed at helping Latino families establish Kids to College savings accounts. Partnering with Puentes, ECCO Community Center, and Esperanza elementary and middle schools, our team provided essential information and assistance to families in opening free my529 college savings accounts for their children.

As we continue to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, Entergy remains committed to honoring the cultural contributions of Latinos and investing in the leaders of tomorrow. Together, we can continue to empower our communities and build a brighter future for all.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com