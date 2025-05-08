Anzeige
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 15:40
74,00 Euro
-0,67 % -0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,5076,0014:42
73,5075,5014:37
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 13:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Our Talent and Culture

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Entergy Corporation:

How we're developing the premier workforce

Our approximately 12,000 employees reflect the rich diversity of our communities and are ready to deliver energy for a better future. We're working to provide the
training, tools and direction needed to make that future a reality.

Our human resources team focuses on five drivers of our talent and culture strategy:

  • Deliver a value proposition that recruits, retains
    and drives performance.

  • Cultivate talent to raise organizational
    performance.

  • Build premier utility capability.

  • Develop leaders to develop their organizations.

  • Strengthen the leader-employee relationship.

We foster a workforce that values a diversity of ideas, backgrounds, perspectives and skills to encourage inclusion and create a sense of belonging.

Our inclusive culture starts with the Talent and Compensation Committee of Entergy's board of directors, which oversees our talent and culture strategy,
policies and practices. The committee works to ensure that risks and opportunities are being addressed and receives reports on performance in this area at every
regular meeting of the board.

Entergy provides equal employment opportunities to all individuals. We believe a top-performing, highly skilledworkforce that draws employees from a wide variety of
backgrounds, experiences and perspectives allows us to better serve our customers.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/energy-for-a-better-future-our-talent-and-culture-1025351

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
