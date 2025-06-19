Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 19:37
70,50 Euro
-0,70 % -0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0071,0017:49
69,0071,0013:07
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 17:26 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Marks 25 Years of Fan Donations To Help Customers Beat the Heat

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / As rising heat levels and costs of living continue to impact Southeast Texas communities, Entergy Texas marks the 25th anniversary of its annual fan distribution program to help vulnerable customers stay safe and cool. This year, the company partnered with 38 agencies to donate 2,000 boxed fans to 11 cities across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to more than 31,000 since the program started in 2000. For families without access to reliable air conditioning, box fans can be a cost-effective way to reduce indoor heat stress, particularly for seniors, children and those with medical conditions.

"This program started as a simple gesture to help families during the summer, and 25 years later, it's become a vital part of how we serve our communities," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. "With extreme heat events becoming more common and in recognition of the economic challenges our communities are facing, our annual fan giveaway campaign helps bridge the gap between comfort, safety and affordability."

Entergy Texas is implementing a series of additional measures to help customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills throughout the summer. In May, teams partnered with local contractors to offer A/C tune-ups and weatherization upgrades at no cost to customers during a series of community events in Cleveland and Huntsville. Additionally, Entergy's online?Bill Toolkit ensures customers have quick access to energy efficiency, bill management and financial assistance resources.?

"Whether it's working to provide bill payment assistance, distributing fans or weatherizing homes, Entergy Texas is committed to helping our customers in need," added Barrett.

Learn more about how Entergy Texas is helping customers beat the heat while keeping costs down.

About Entergy Texas
Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/entergy-texas-marks-25-years-of-fan-donations-to-help-customers-beat-the-heat-1041142

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.