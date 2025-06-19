Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Marks 25 Years of Fan Donations To Help Customers Beat the Heat

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / As rising heat levels and costs of living continue to impact Southeast Texas communities, Entergy Texas marks the 25th anniversary of its annual fan distribution program to help vulnerable customers stay safe and cool. This year, the company partnered with 38 agencies to donate 2,000 boxed fans to 11 cities across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to more than 31,000 since the program started in 2000. For families without access to reliable air conditioning, box fans can be a cost-effective way to reduce indoor heat stress, particularly for seniors, children and those with medical conditions.

"This program started as a simple gesture to help families during the summer, and 25 years later, it's become a vital part of how we serve our communities," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. "With extreme heat events becoming more common and in recognition of the economic challenges our communities are facing, our annual fan giveaway campaign helps bridge the gap between comfort, safety and affordability."

Entergy Texas is implementing a series of additional measures to help customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills throughout the summer. In May, teams partnered with local contractors to offer A/C tune-ups and weatherization upgrades at no cost to customers during a series of community events in Cleveland and Huntsville. Additionally, Entergy's online?Bill Toolkit ensures customers have quick access to energy efficiency, bill management and financial assistance resources.?

"Whether it's working to provide bill payment assistance, distributing fans or weatherizing homes, Entergy Texas is committed to helping our customers in need," added Barrett.

Learn more about how Entergy Texas is helping customers beat the heat while keeping costs down.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

