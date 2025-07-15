Entergy Corporation: Entergy Announces Recipients of HBCU Scholarship To Empower Future Leaders in Technology

The company's Power of Prosperity program equips HBCU students with tools for success through education, career and workforce development programs

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Entergy proudly announces the recipients of the Power Your Future Scholarship program, aimed at supporting undergraduate students pursuing eligible technology majors at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, and minority-serving institutions across the Gulf South region the company serves. This initiative is part of Entergy's commitment to creating opportunity, enhancing workforce development and fostering educational success and career development across its service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The growth of a largely digital economy combined with rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, is offering new growth opportunities for our business and the region we serve. "Increasingly, tech companies are finding our Gulf South region attractive due to many factors including access to ports, clean energy and available talent. And at Entergy, we want to make sure that the students in the communities we serve are best equipped to compete when opportunities arise," said Entergy Chair and CEO Drew Marsh.

John Hudson, chief external affairs officer and president of the Entergy Charitable Foundation added, "We are excited to announce the recipients of the Entergy Power Your Future Scholarship, empowering the next generation of technology leaders. By supporting students in their pursuit of higher education at HBCUs and minority-serving institutions, we are investing in an innovative and prosperous future for the communities we serve."

Each recipient will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, with a total of 22 scholarships funded by Entergy shareholder contributions. Scholarship recipients and the schools represented include:

Dillard University

Parris Jackson

Jackson State University

Makena Bailey

Makenzie Blackwell

Rita Osi

Philander Smith University

Kenna Agbugba

Ebubechukwu Duruji

Olaoluwa James-Owolabi

Onahi Joel-Ukama

Immanuella Umoren

Prairie View A&M University

Matthew Caldwell

Enrique Morales Mateo

Teliyah Wynder

Sam Houston State University

Ezequiel Flores

Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College

Jaden Banks

Khloe Beal

Darrin Gardiner

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Wisdom Ariagbofo

Hawulethu Ndlovu

Matanda Phiri

Emoni Williams

University of Houston

Tupokiwe Kyumba

Dorisa Nishimwe

Managed by Scholarship America®, the largest scholarship and educational support organization in the nation, the Power Your Future Scholarship is part of Entergy Corporation's broader initiative, The Power of Prosperity. This initiative aims to equip students and their families with financial resources that enhance the success of HBCU students, support underserved communities, and build generational wealth.

In alignment with this mission, Entergy will invest $20 million over the next decade to elevate HBCUs and empower their students throughout its service area. This funding is just part of Entergy's corporate programming to help strengthen overall education, career preparedness, and workforce development programs across the region it serves. Learn more here.

About Entergy

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

