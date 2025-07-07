Entergy Corporation: The Power She Brings: Entergy Texas Celebrates International Women in Engineering Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / At Entergy Texas, women engineers are helping power communities, strengthen the power grid, and shape a more resilient energy future. Whether they are designing systems or leading complex projects these women play a critical role in the energy industry.

Still, according to a 2024 report from the U.S. Department of Labor, women represent 26% of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce in the United States. That gap is one of the reasons International Women in Engineering Day was created. Observed each year on June 23, the day celebrates the contributions of women engineers while encouraging more girls and women to pursue careers in STEM.

At Entergy Texas, we're proud to spotlight some of the remarkable women who are breaking barriers and helping to lead the way for future generations.

Abby Childress

Project manager, Distribution reliability

Abby Childress didn't always envision herself in engineering. It wasn't until two weeks into college at Louisiana State University that she switched her major from nutrition to mechanical engineering and realized she was exactly where she was meant to be.



"I was always really strong at math and physics, and engineering was catered toward what I was good at academically," she said.



Now six years into her career, Abby is managing reliability projects that directly impact customers across Southeast Texas. Her journey reflects both the resilience and confidence she brings to her work.

"Engineering is hard, but that's what makes it so rewarding," she said. "The challenges are a function of the confidence you have in yourself."

Her advice to the next generation of women interested in STEM?

"Your voice is of such great value. Push yourself to be confident in who you are and what you know. The reward is something you'll be proud of for the rest of your life."

Ana Garcia

Supervisor, Distribution design and engineering

For Ana Garcia, she knew early on that her professional journey would lead to a career in the STEM field. She pursued an engineering degree at the University of Texas at El Paso and has never looked back.



"It was always doing something different that kept me motivated and happy in my position," she said.



While studying, she quickly noticed the gender gap in her classes and was inspired to be an agent of change.

"There were not many of us. I'd say it was an 85-to-15percent or even 90-to-10-percent ratio of men to women."

Garcia now leads a team supporting major infrastructure projects and finds fulfillment in the direct connection between her work and the lasting impact it has on people's everyday lives.

"What we do is incredible. It's technical to the core. We really do change lives out there."

Oluwatobiloba Johnson

Engineer, Distribution Operations Center

With encouragement from family, Oluwatobiloba Johnson stepped into engineering and found a passion for problem-solving and continuous learning.



"My brother and cousins said, 'You can do it-you're good at math and science.' Everyone supported me."



Now five years into her career, she's helping ensure electric reliability across the Southeast Texas power grid-while still learning from those around her.

"Learn from anybody you can. Once you're open to learning from people around you, even people in your shoes-you can do engineering."

Her message to women wondering if they belong in this space is one of strength and persistence.

"Stretch yourself when needed. Engineering isn't about physical strength - it's about mental strength."

Building the future, together

From classrooms to control centers, women like Abby, Ana and Oluwatobiloba are shaping a more inclusive and innovative energy future. Their work reflects Entergy Texas' commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in engineering and beyond.

