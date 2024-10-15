Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer, Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust" or the "Company"), joined Andrew Creech, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange Listings, to close the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cJGyeV38NI

Stardust Solar is a leading franchisor of residential renewable energy installation services based in North America. Specializing in solar PV installations, energy storage systems, and EV chargers, Stardust Solar empowers entrepreneurs through comprehensive training and robust business management support. With hundreds of franchise applications in process and expansion into the U.S. market, Stardust Solar is positioned for rapid growth. The company is the largest solar training provider in Canada, having trained and certified over 2,500 professionals. With strategic acquisitions and a focus on sustainability, Stardust Solar is committed to driving environmental stewardship and economic growth through renewable energy solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226726

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange