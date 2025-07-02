Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce that Paul Baluch has joined the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Paul Baluch is a seasoned services and franchising executive with 18 years of experience scaling businesses and leading high-growth teams. As an entrepreneur, advisor, coach, and investor, Paul is known for enabling organizations to thrive through strategic planning, operational excellence, and leadership development.

At Premium Service Brands, he led teams across three brands to scale to over 150 locations and $40M+ in system revenue-achieving 70% year-over-year growth. During his time at Shack Shine and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, he restructured the operations department, implementing best-in-class business coaching and support systems for 100+ locations. This contributed to 4,700% growth and $30M+ in revenue over five years with Shack Shine.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to the Board," said CEO, Mark Tadros. "His franchise acumen and strategic leadership will provide valuable direction as we continue to advance our growth initiatives and strengthen our position as a leader in the solar energy franchise sector."

The Company has accepted the resignation of Young Bann and appointed Paul Baluch as his replacement. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Bann for his service and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters, including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

