

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.97 billion, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $3.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 billion or $3.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $14.843 billion from $14.484 billion last year.



