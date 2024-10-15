

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $152.066 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $187.431 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $3.068 billion from $3.163 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $152.066 Mln. vs. $187.431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.068 Bln vs. $3.163 Bln last year.



