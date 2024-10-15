Medtronic Bike Donation Brightens School Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Medtronic employees surprised 200 students in Columbia Heights with new bikes. Hundreds of Medtronic volunteers built the bikes, which were later donated to the students along with bike locks, and helmets.?This effort is one of many that continue the legacy of Medtronic's founder, Earl Bakken, who grew up in Columbia Heights and inspired employees to contribute to their communities and create lasting change.

