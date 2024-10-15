

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTL Limited (PTLE), an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, serving the Asia Pacific market, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.25 million shares at $4.00 per share.



The ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 16, 2024 under the symbol 'PTLE.'The Offering is expected to close on October 17, 2024.



The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$5 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 Ordinary Shares of the Company, at the Offering Price, representing 15% of the Ordinary Shares sold in the Offering.



Assuming that the Over-allotment is exercised, the company is expected to receive gross proceeds amounting to $5.75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.



The company plans to use the net proceeds for vessels acquisition, increasing inventory position to secure favorable volume discounts and credit terms, establishing a price hedging mechanism, and other general corporate purposes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News